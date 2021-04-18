The Heritage Generals assured themselves of a first-round state playoff series at home as they took a home doubleheader from Central-Carroll on Friday night after winning in Carrollton last Tuesday to sweep the season series.
Heritage 11, Central 5
The Generals put up runs in five of seven innings in the series opener. Cannon Stafford went 2 for 5 and knocked in three runs in the victory. Alex Mixon had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Cade Kiniry had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, while Caden Snyder was 2 for 5 with one run scored.
Landen Skeen had a team-high three hits to go with an RBI. Brady Chandler scored three times and drove in a run, while Gage Shaver had one RBI and scored once.
Zach Barrett pitched the first 5.2 innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts. J.J. Hunt threw the last 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed one hit and one walk and finished with two strikeouts.
Heritage 3, Central 1
Kiniry had a game-tying sacrifice fly in the third and the Generals would score the go-ahead runs in the fifth. Four straight singles began the inning, which including an RBI-hit by Stafford. Mixon later knocked in a run on a fielder's choice.
Kiniry pitched all seven innings to get the win. He allowed just four hits and struck out seven batters without giving up a walk.
C.J. Robertson had three hits and scored twice for the Generals. Stafford and Shaver matched Kiniry with two hits, while Snyder added a single.
Heritage 4, Central 3
The Generals scored all four of their runs in the second inning of the nightcap. Two would come in on a Central error. Dylan Bryan would deliver an RBI-single and Kiniry picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice. Bryan finished with two hits, while Robertson, Stafford, Snyder and Chandler each had singles.
Skeen was the winning pitcher. He gave up two earned runs on six hits and four walks in five innings of work. He finished with three strikeouts before turning things over to Snyder. The senior worked the final two innings, giving up one hit and striking out two batters to record the save.
Heritage 13, Signal Mountain 3
The Generals prepped for their three-game showdown with Cedartown this week with a home victory over the Eagles from Chattanooga on Saturday.
The Generals scored their runs on just seven hits, including a double by Snyder. Snyder and Chandler each had two RBIs in the victory. Robertson led the way with three runs batted in, while Kiniry, Bryan, Noah Johnson and J.T. Eaton each had one RBI.
Hunt pitched the first 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts. Garrison May got the final out on the mound for the Navy-and-Red, who boosted their record to 21-5 overall.
Heritage will play at Cedartown on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before the Bulldogs come to Boynton for a 5:30 doubleheader on Friday. Heritage (13-2 in region) currently leads Cedartown (12-3) by one game atop the Region 7-AAAA standings with just three games left on the schedule.