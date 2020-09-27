The Heritage boys and girls’ cross country teams, fresh off NGAC titles last Tuesday, both placed third at the McCallie Invitational, which was held at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga on Saturday.
The McCallie boys won the meet with 19 points, followed by the homeschool-based Chattanooga Patriots (59), Heritage (61), Ringgold (108) and Dade (114).
Heritage had four top 20 finishers in Jacob Palmer (12:38, 10th place), Micah Berry (12:44, 11th place), Maddox Henry (12:48, 13th place), Isaac Berry (12:50, 14th place) and Ben Breedlove (13:15, 19th place). Landon Guthrie (14:00) and Kaden Taylor (14:59) also raced for the Generals.
Brayden Sylar (12:46, 12th place) and Gavin Lakin (12:55, 16th place) had top 20 finishes for the Tigers. Also competing for Ringgold was Gavin Wright (13:32), Ren Goldsmith (14:09), Hunter Gilliam (14:22), Grady Haddock (14:46) and Bryson Brown (16:10).
Andrew Smith (11:31) and Jack Bowen (11:47), both from McCallie, took the top two spot with Ethan King (11:52) earning third for the Patriots.
The Patriots won the girls’ meet with 26 points, followed by GPS (49), Heritage (63), Ringgold (118) and Chilhowee (130).
Patriot runners Sophie Wright (12:48) and Aislinn Rainer (12:57) were the winner and runner-up, respectively, while Heritage’s Zoie St. John (12:58) was a close third and Ringgold’s Tori Epps (13:29) placed fifth overall.
The rest of the Lady Generals’ runners all placed in the top 25. Fernanda Cruz (14:27) was 11th. Audrey Potter (14:32) was 12th. Evie Robison (15:45) took 18th and teammates Rachel Brown (15:49), Anna Bradford (15:52) and Piper Collins (15:53) took the next three spots.
Ringgold got a 21:24 from Bette Goldsmith, a 22:03 from Danika Coleman, a 25:55 from Emma Wiggins and a 27:13 from Katelynn Owens.