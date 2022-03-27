It was a successful Monday for the Heritage Generals and Lady Generals last week as they swept visiting Saddle Ridge in a pair of North Georgia Athletic Conference soccer matches as teams get set for their spring break.
HERITAGE BOYS 6, SADDLE RIDGE 1
Everett Healey had a hat trick and an assist for the Generals. Nery Taboada, Landon Talley and Issac Berry each had a goal and assist, and defenders Isaiah Enevoldson and Bryant Elam were named as standouts. Keeper Cooper Chappelear had several big saves in goal.
Elijah Decker had the only tally for the Mustangs.
HERITAGE GIRLS 10, SADDLE RIDGE 2
Zoe Parham finished with four goals for the Lady Generals, while Sadie Robison and Aireanna Williams had three apiece. Parham and Williams also picked up assists.
Keeper Avery Carruth made four saves for the Lady Generals, while Emma Alton, Kaidence Shoelen and Avery Tabor were named as defensive standouts in the win.
Lexi Underwood and Cora Lanier found the back of the net for the Lady Mustangs.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 3, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 1
The Ramblers rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to win in Flintstone last Monday.
Chandler Scott scored twice for LaFayette and Vlad Plott added one goal. Oscar Lopez was named as a defensive standout by head coach Dylan Queen. Caleb Plott had the only goal of the game for the Eagles.
Results of the girls’ match had not been reported as of press time.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 4, LAKEVIEW 0
The Lady Mustangs closed out their NGAC conference slate with a shutout victory at Lakeview on Thursday.
Underwood had a first-half hat trick for Saddle Ridge, while two of the goals came on assists from Lanier. Caylah Plank added a solo tally in the second half to cap the scoring.
Tamra Yancy recorded two saves to pick up the shutout, while she had defensive help from standouts Parker Lawrence, Ella Ferry, Alyssa Ball and Della Harris. Kristine Ellis and Presley Walker led the charge in the midfield.
LAKEVIEW BOYS 2, SADDLE RIDGE 1
The boys’ match saw the Warriors get a late first-half goal and one early in the second half before making them hold up in a league win.
Cris Robles and Thomas Long scored the goals for Lakeview, while Harrison Gilstrap had a second-half goal for the Mustangs.
Additional standouts for Saddle Ridge included Andrew Martin, Collin Miller and Brady Wilson on defense, and George Sholtz and Eli Person in the midfield.
HERITAGE GIRLS 3, DALTON 3
The Lady Generals took a 2-0 lead into halftime on Thursday, but gave up three second-half goals to a strong Dalton squad and had to settle for a tie at historic Harmon Field.
Parham scored in the opening two minutes of the match and Parham added a second goal just before intermission.
The Lady Cougars scored the next three goals of the match to take the lead, but a late tally by Williams pulled Heritage even and the non-region match would end in a draw.
Ellie Kennedy had nine saves for Heritage (3-0-2), while other defensive standouts included Williams, Alton, Kaidence Shoelen, Avery Tabor and Avery Carruth.