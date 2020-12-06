It was a successful start to the Region 7-AAAA slate for the Generals and Lady Generals, who both picked up home victories over Ridgeland last Tuesday night.
Heritage girls 78, Ridgeland 10
The Navy-and-Red got out to a big first-half lead and never looked back as they put four players in double figures. Elli Jost had a career-high 17 points and Dayonna Perryman added 15. Brooke Matherly scored 13, thanks in part to three 3-pointers, and Lauren Mock went for 12.
The rest of the scoring included six points from Kelsey Spires, five from Sydnee St. John, four each from Gracie Murray and Katy Thompson and two by Kortney McKenzie.
Heritage boys 76, Ridgeland 23
Senior Cooper Terry set a new program-record with eight 3-pointers and tied his own career-high with 32 points in the Generals’ first win of the season. Terry also had 32 last season in a game versus North Sand Mountain (Ala.).
Caden Snyder poured in 19 in the victory and Ty Loveless went for 12. Collin Swearingin had five points, while Carson Green, Mitchell Kennedy, Carson Palmer and Ryan Heet added two apiece.
Heritage girls 57, Southeast 24
The Lady Generals improved to 2-0 in the region with an easy victory in Dalton on Friday night.
Jost again led the way for the Lady Generals with 11 points. Murray and Perryman had 10 apiece and Matherly went for nine. St. John finished with seven points. McKenzie and Thompson each had four and Spires chipped in with two.
Heritage boys 55, Southeast 36
After struggling to find a win in three previous non-region games, the Generals made it two in a row in region play in Friday’s nightcap as they outscored the Raiders by 13 in the second half to pull away.
Terry had a game-high 19 points in the victory. Snyder added 12, while Kennedy and Heet dropped in six each. Palmer added four points and Swearingin finished with three. Two each by Ty Loveless and Luke Thacker and one from Gabe Serrano completed the scoring.
Heritage girls 55, LFO 29
The Lady Generals made it three straight victories on Saturday night, using a decisive second quarter to pave the way for the rivalry win.
Heritage enjoyed another balanced scoring effort, led by 12 points from Murray. Perryman finished with 10, while McKenzie and Mock had eight points apiece with Mock also grabbing with seven rebounds.
Matherly dropped in seven points and dished out four assists. Thompson had four points, while St John, Jost and Riley Kokinda — seeing her first action of the year — each finished with two.
LFO boys 65, Heritage 45
The Generals were down just six points at halftime, but couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors, who began to pull away midway through the third quarter.
Snyder had 12 points for Heritage (2-4). Terry had nine points on three 3-pointers and Palmer finished with eight points. Six points from Heet, four each by Kennedy and Swearingin, and two from Loveless rounded out the night for the Generals.