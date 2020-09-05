The Heritage Middle School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams won the initial meet of the 2020 season at home last Tuesday.
The Lady Generals finished with 26 points, followed by Saddle Ridge (105) and Rossville (125). The Heritage boys had 20 points to finish ahead of Dade (75) and Ringgold (80), while Saddle Ridge (147), LaFayette (193) and Rossville (234) rounded out the field.
On the girls’ side, Tori Epps of Ringgold crossed the line first at 14:10, followed by a pair of Heritage runners in Zoie St. John (14:48) and Audrey Potter (16:24). Lakeview’s Macy Tisdale (16:44) placed fourth and Trion’s Emma Martz (16:48) was fifth.
The rest of the top 10 included five more Heritage runners, Fernanda Cruz (16:48), Anna Bradford (17:05), Sydney Rivet (17:28), Maggie Meadows (17:33) and Rachel Brown (17:39).
The boys’ winner was Ringgold’s Brayde Skylar (13:25), who beat Heritage’s Maddox Henry (13:31) by six seconds. Heritage had the next four spots with Micah Berry (13:32), Jacob Palmer (13:33), Isaac Berry (13:41) and Ben Breedlove (14:14). The rest of the top 10 included Ringgold’s Gavin Lakin (14:33), Heritage’s Landon Guthrie (14:46), Dade’s Halen Chaney (14:53) and Heritage’s Jace Lewis (14:56).
Also competing for the Lady Generals was Evie Robison (18:14), Emilee Freeman (19:14), Annabelle Brown (19:31), Brianna Heet (19:42), Emily Damron (20:25), Sadie Robison (20:45), Charlotte Hayen (21:35) and Kellie Boehm (22:00).
Saddle Ridge was paced by a 17:39 from Sarah Helton. Anniston Pierce (19:36) and Kristine Ellis (20:01), Rose Davenport (24:43) and Megan Shirley (26:08) also ran for the Lady Mustangs.
Rossville got an 18:59 from Hailey Mincey, while the rest of the lineup included Lilyan Puryear (21:53), Chelsea Swaney (22:02), Briannah Carson (26:00), Liliana Hernandez (26:11) and Melanie Gore (no time listed).
Channing Johnson (21:39), Addison Lowe (27:45), Kelsy Webb (27:56) and Selene Brown (28:59) competed for LaFayette. Bette Goldsmith (26:21) also ran for Ringgold, while Lydia Snay (19:33) and MiMi Mayo (20:10) represented Dade.
Also racing for Heritage was Kaden Taylor (15:39), Charlie Byrd (15:32), Billy Hamilton (15:55), Peyton Fields (16:55), Aiden Maynor (17:00), Travis Faulkner (17:40), Eli Newsome (17:47), Joshua Brown (17:51), Jake Parker (18:16), Logan Cheatwood (18:17), Connor Stephenson (18:24) and Will Edgeman (32:35).
Rock Chaney paced Dade with a 15:03, followed by Tanner Miller (15:32), Nathan Hurst (15:56), Brayden Christopher (16:02), Kyler Pardue (16:41) and H. Garmany (17:17).
Ringgold also got a 16:08 from Bryson Brown while the rest of the Tigers’ lineup included Cooper Reese (16:20), Ren Goldsmith (16:31), Grady Haddock (17:16), Hunter Gilliam (18:25), Brayden Gilliam (19:48), Hunter Reed (21:14), Spencer Witt (21:19), Hunter Epps (26:27), Wesley Blair (26:33) and Sam Wiggins (28:50).
Eli Hudson and Collin Miller led the Saddle Ridge contingent with a 15:17 and a 15:40, respectively. Harrison Gilstrap clocked in at 16:42, while the remainder of the Mustangs’ roster featured Micah Smith (17:10), Jacob Bond (17:13), Carson Braccini (21:28), Max Harden (22:34), Wyatt Smith (22:39), Max McManus (22:40), Lane Johnson (23:14), Markel Watkins (26:57), Gabriel Morgan (26:58) and Jude Roerdink (31:44).
Racing for LaFayette was Robert Ferguson (15:38), Cody Fielding (16:52), Connor Campbell (18:50), Phillip Frazier (20:05), Isaiah Gonzalez (20:20), Trendon McDowell (22:12), Jax Tracy (24:46) and Aiden Morrison (29:11).
Noah Till led the way for Rossville at 17:08. Also running for the Bulldogs was Dyllon Lecroy (18:20), Branson Dean (18:22), Juan Bautista (20:50), Isasis Bautista (24:02), Chase Swaney (25:22), Carson Walker (25:30), Seth Murray (28:27), Noah Schuyler (28:43) and Aiden Crews (no time listed).
Lakeview had three runners compete. Ethan Smith ran a 18:26, followed by Rafeal Leal (18:29) and Kade Gann (29:11).
Crews Page clocked in at 21:14 for Dade, followed by Johnathan Dupree (21:20), Ryan Morris (21:25), Connor Sharp (21:57), Sam Wooten (22:17) and Zackary Zelelr (25:42), whle Clayton Loughridge ran a 15:33 for Trion.