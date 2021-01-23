The Heritage Lady Generals outscored visiting Southeast Whitfield 24-5 in the third quarter and 37-12 in the second half as they rolled to their eighth consecutive victory on Friday night, 70-21.
Brooke Matherly dialed long distance five times and finished with 15 points for Heritage (6-2 in 7-AAAA), while Lauren Mock dropped in 14 points in another balanced offensive night.
Dayonna Perryman, Riley Kokinda and Gracie Murray each had nine points. Kortney McKenzie went for eight, while Ella Debity rounded out the scoring with six points on a pair of threes.
Ringgold girls 53, Heritage 36
The Lady Generals saw their impressive winning streak snapped on the road on Saturday night. Heritage could get nothing going in the opening two quarters and fell behind 19 points at the break.
Murray and Mock had seven points each for Heritage (12-5 overall). Matherly and McKenzie added six apiece. Kokinda and Perryman both finished with four, while Debity had two.
Heritage boys 59, Southeast 37
The Generals completed the region sweep of the Raiders with a balanced scoring night of their own. Carson Palmer had 12 points, followed by Cooper Terry, Kaden Swope and Cade Kiniry with eight apiece.
Mitchell Kennedy finished with seven points and Caden Snyder went for six. Ryan Heet and Colin Swearingin both added three, while two each from Carter Bell and Ty Loveless filled out the scoresheet. Nearly half of the points for Heritage (8-1 in 7-AAAA) came on nine 3-pointers.
Heritage boys 48, Ringgold 40
Down by 11 in the third quarter and trailing by five going into the fourth, Heritage rallied as Cade Kiniry scored eight of his team-high 15 points in the final period.
Palmer scored nine points and Terry had seven for Heritage (12-5 overall). Snyder and Swope both scored five. Bryce Travillian added three, while Kennedy and Loveless picked up two points apiece.