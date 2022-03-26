The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals were both 4-1 in Region 7-AAAA play going into their final region matches of the year. Heritage was scheduled to play at Cedartown on Monday of this week, but due to newspaper deadlines, results were not available in today’s edition.
The Lady Generals opened last week by winning 3-2 at Pickens in the conclusion of their March 15 suspended match. Ella Blansit won at No. 3 singles, while the teams of Rhegan Simmons and Kortney McKenzie (No. 1 doubles) and Lauren Mock and Brooke Matherly (No. 2 doubles) were also victorious.
Heritage kept it going a day later with a 5-0 home win over Northwest Whitfield, winning all five individual matches in straight sets.
Mia Callahan, Elli Jost and Blansit won in singles, while both doubles teams followed up with wins.
The Heritage boys, who were able to complete and beat Pickens in that match on March 15, posted an important 3-2 win over the Bruins. They got singles wins from Nathan Minton (No. 1) and Kaleb Biddle (No. 3), while the No. 2 team of Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell came through with the clincher.
RINGGOLD SPLITS AT HOME
The Tigers improved to 5-1 in Region 6-AAA play following a 5-0 home victory over North Murray last Monday.
Ty Williams, Issac Self and Elijah Wofford won in singles for Ringgold. Doubles winners included the teams of Austin Harris and Luke Bender, along with David Self and Thatcher Willbanks.
The Lady Tigers were not as fortunate, dropping a narrow 3-2 decision with the deciding match going three sets. Michelle Cho and Zoey Defoor won in singles for Ringgold (2-4).
GORDON LEE GETS PAST LFO
The Trojans and Lady Trojans each picked up 3-2 victories at LFO last Monday afternoon.
The Lady Trojans got a victory at No. 3 singles as Reece Roberts defeated Natalie Sullivan. Gordon Lee also swept the doubles matches. The No. 1 team of Natalie Jones and Frances Lewis beat Jada White and Rhada Ghandi, while Allie Brown and Madilyn Bailey teamed up to defeat Alex Childress and Mariela Perez.
The Lady Warriors took the first two singles matches. Julie Shore handled Chloe Vann and Darcy Gilreath got past Ella Atkinson.
On the boys’ side, Gordon Lee’s Ben Stoker scored a victory over Carter Shiveley at No. 2 singles. The Trojans also won twice in doubles. The No. 1 team of Bowden Gass and Cordell Fowler took down Jesse Kimsey and Reece Garner, while Andrew Bailey and Mason Edgeman teamed up for a victory against Zach Heinrich and Mason Leroy.
The Warriors’ No. 1 singles player, Andrew Hedges, defeated Noah Dockery, and Harsh Patel scored the win at No. 3 singles over Campbell Pierce.
LFO also played 6-AAA matches against Rockmart on Tuesday and Murray County on Thursday. Hedges had the lone point for the Red-and-White both days as he won both his singles matches.
