Heritage’s Paxton McCrary glides into the endzone to complete a 20-yard TD reception and kick off the scoring in what would become a 34-14 win over The King’s Academy.

It took three weeks longer than expected, but the Heritage Generals finally opened the 2021 football season this past Friday night by jumping out to a 27-0 halftime lead before coasting to a 34-14 victory over The King’s Academy.

The Lions were the first opponent from Tennessee in Heritage football history. TKA, located in Seymour, had originally been scheduled to play Howard in Chattanooga on Friday, but needed an opponent when Howard was forced to cancel the game.

