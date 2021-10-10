The Heritage Generals, down 7-6 at halftime, outscored Central-Carroll 13-7 in the second half to score a very important 19-14 win over the Lions in a Region 7-AAAA clash in Carrollton on Friday night.
With the win, Heritage vaults to 4-1 overall and, at 2-0, joins Cedartown as the only two teams left still unbeaten in region play.
Central fell to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in 7-AAAA.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions broke the ice with a touchdown pass from Devin Powell to Vicari Swain less than a minute into the second quarter. A successful extra point gave Central a 7-0 lead.
The Generals, however, answered five minutes later on a touchdown run by quarterback Kaden Swope, but the PAT was missed, keeping the Lions in the lead by a point.
The game went deep into the third quarter with Central still clinging to a 7-6 lead. But after the Heritage defense forced a punt, the offense was able to drive the field and stick another one in the end zone as Swope scored his second rushing touchdown of the night.
Although a 2-point conversion try came up short, the score gave Heritage a 12-7 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
The Lions countered with a drive and moved deep into Heritage territory, but J.D. Black came up with a huge play for the defense by intercepting a Central pass with a minute gone in the fourth period to preserve the lead.
Heritage later sealed the victory as Swope scored his third rushing touchdown of the night with four minutes remaining and an Anderson Britton kick boosted the Generals’ advantage to 19-7. It was the seventh rushing touchdown in the last two games for the junior quarterback.
The Lions added one final touchdown with less than a minute remaining to account for the final seven points of the night.
Individual statistics were unknown as of press time.
Heritage will have another big road game this Friday night in Tunnel Hill against Northwest Whitfield. The Bruins (3-3, 1-1) will be coming off a 57-23 loss at region co-leader Cedartown.