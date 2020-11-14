The Heritage Middle School Generals and Lady Generals opened the 2020 basketball season in Dalton on Thursday and returned home with a sweep of Christian Heritage.
Heritage girls 31, Christian Heritage 18
The Lady Generals led 12-1 after the opening quarter and went on to a 13-point victory.
Bree Wilson and Natalie Vaughn each had nine points for Heritage (1-0). Macie Collins added seven points, followed by Ema Tanner with four and Reese Abercrombie with two.
Heritage boys 36, Christian Heritage 25
In the nightcap, the Generals got 12 points from Kaleb Gallman, who opened up the game with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Caiden Bauldwin added eight for Generals (1-0), including six points off steals in the final period. Cooper Bell finished with seven points, followed by Cayden Lowrey with four, Talon Pickett with three and Will Riddell with two.
Heritage also announced that they will host Dalton on Tuesday of this week in a pair of games, replacing their twinbill against LaFayette. LaFayette was unable to play their scheduled games.
Gordon Lee boys 50, Lakeview 32
Parker Scott had 16 points, three steals and two boards for the Trojans, who broke open the game in the third quarter to move to 1-0 on the year. Gordon Lee led 19-15 at the break, but outscored the Warriors 18-7 in the third period.
Aiden Goodwin added 11 points, two steals and two assists, while Sam Sartin scored eight points, grabbed 11 boards and dished out three assists.
Layne Parrish added five points for the Trojans, while four each from Troy Phillips and Sam Phillips and two from Jackson Scali rounded out the scoring.
Carson Goff paced Lakeview (0-1) with eight points. Darian Keefe picked up seven points and A.J. Stout had six.
Lakeview girls 26,
Gordon Lee 24
Christen Collins had 15 points as the Lady Warriors (1-0) earned a narrow victory in their season opener in Chickamauga.
Tenslee Wilson had 12 points for the Lady Trojans (0-1), while Abby Logan added five points.