Volleyball teams in Catoosa County held court at LFO last Tuesday night as the Lady Warriors welcomed rivals Heritage and Ringgold for a season-opening tri-match.
The Lady Generals were the big winners on the night as they swept their two county foes before Ringgold outlasted LFO in a three-set match.
Heritage sat down LFO, 25-20 and 25-13. Lauren Francis had seven kills, eight assists and a pair of aces to lead the Lady Generals. Lauren Mock picked up four kills and Kallie Carter had three kills and two blocks.
For LFO, Madison Dorsey had an ace and 18 digs. Xitlalli Gomez finished with seven digs and Morgan Noblitt added four aces and three digs. Madison Stookey and Sydney O’Neal had three blocks each with O’Neal adding a kill.
In the second match of the evening, Heritage picked up a 25-14, 25-23 win over the Lady Tigers. Carter had a dozen kills for the winners to go with a block. Francis had six kills, two blocks and 13 assists, while libero Anna Wilks finished with four digs, two aces and one kill.
Gracie Milford had nine digs for Ringgold. Meredith Fowler had six digs and two aces. Melanie Severns had three aces and three digs to go with two kills. Abby Roach had three digs, three kills and an ace, while Allison Wolfe-Driver recorded five assists.
The final match of the evening saw Ringgold post a 25-14 win in the first set before LFO rallied to win the second set, 25-22. In the tie-breaking third set, the Lady Tigers pulled away late for a 15-12 victory. The match not count in the Area 6-AAA standings.
Fowler had 14 digs for Ringgold, followed by Milford with 11. Severns and Roach had six kills, four digs and two aces apiece. Wolfe-Driver picked up five assists and Alayna Custer finished the match with 14 assists, four digs and one ace.
Dorsey had 19 digs for the Lady Warriors, followed by Gomez with 15 and Bailey Sullivan with four. Noblitt ended the match with 15 assists.
Heritage sweeps in Dalton
The Lady Generals improved to 4-0 in the early season by winning a pair of non-area matches at Christian Heritage this past Thursday.
They opened with a three-set triumph over Gilmer, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11. Francis had 13 kills, 13 assists, six digs, two aces and a block in the victory. Carter collected six kills and four blocks. Avery Phillips recorded 17 assists and a pair of aces, while Wilks had a dozen digs and two aces.
Heritage closed out the evening with a 25-19, 25-13 win over the host Lady Lions. Francis finished with eight kills, 13 assists and 13 digs. Mock had five kills and Aaliyah Rodgers picked up four kills and four digs.
Ringgold splits at home
This past Thursday, the Lady Tigers picked up a 25-16, 25-13 home win over Dade County, but dropped a 25-16, 25-21 decision to Northwest Whitfield in the nightcap.
Against Dade County, Severns picked up a team-high eight kills to go with six digs, two blocks and an ace. Custer had 12 assists, nine digs and a pair of aces. Makenna Mercer had 18 digs, four aces and one assist. Milford finished with 13 digs and an assist and Fowler added 15 digs.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Roach (3 kills, 6 digs), Iley Barnes (3 kills, 1 dig), Destiny Cavin (4 kills) and Cady Helton (4 digs).
Severns had four kills, a block, an ace and a dig versus the Lady Bruins. Custer recorded eight assists, seven digs and a kill. Mercer had 22 digs, three kills and two assists. Milford collected 24 digs and Fowler added six digs.
Six digs and two aces by Roach, three kills and two aces by Barnes, a block and a dig by Cavin and five more digs from Helton rounded out the sheet.
LFO beats Coosa
The Lady Warriors traveled to Floyd County this past Thursday and picked up a 25-16, 25-15 victory over three-time defending Class AA state champion Coosa. However, the Red-and-White would lose in three sets to Class AAAAA Villa Rica. LFO won the first set, 25-18, but lost 25-19 in the second before a 15-11 defeat in the tiebreaker.
Dorsey had five kills, 12 digs and six serve receptions against Coosa. Noblitt recorded a dozen assists, three digs and an ace. June Lindroth had six assists and an ace, while Gomez ended the match with 14 digs, seven serve receptions and one kill.
O’Neal finished with five kills and two blocks. Stookey added three kills and Sullivan had three aces, three blocks and a pair of digs.
Against Villa Rica, Gomez had 23 digs and 15 serve receptions. Noblitt had a solid all-around match with seven assists, five digs, three aces and three kills. Lindroth picked up 10 assists and an ace. O’Neal and Stookey had three kills apiece and Taliyah Holland added three kills and two aces.