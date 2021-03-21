The Generals, stepped out of region for a pair of games against local rivals last week, defeating LFO in a road game last Monday before dropping a tough eight-inning contest at home to Gordon Lee to end the week.
Heritage 9, LFO 5
Caden Snyder had an RBI-single in the top of the first inning and Alex Mixon delivered a sacrifice fly, while a third run scored on an error. Gage Shaver came through with a two-out, RBI-double in the second and Cannon Stafford followed up with an RBI-single.
Heritage got two more runs in the top of the third as Landen Skeen and Brady Chandler followed up a pair of leadoff singles with back-to-back RBIs on groundouts.
Up 7-2 going into the seventh, the Generals tacked on a pair of insurance runs. Skeen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the first run and an error plated the second.
Chandler was 2 for 4 and had the only multi-hit game for the Generals.
Zach Barrett pitched four innings, giving up four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Both runs he allowed were earned. Jonathan Glover gave up three earned on three hits and four walks in 2.1 innings, striking out three, while Garrison May got the final two outs, including his lone strikeout of the night to seal the victory.
Gordon Lee 6, Heritage 5
The Generals surrendered three runs in the top of the fifth to fall behind, 5-2, but got a run back on an RBI-single by Mixon in the sixth. Then in the seventh, Cade Kiniry delivered an RBI-single to pull Heritage within one and Stafford would tie the game later in the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Heritage gave up another run in the top of the eighth and used an error to put the tying run on first with two outs in the bottom of the frame, but ultimately left the runner stranded.
Mixon and Kiniry both had two hits for Heritage (10-3), while Kiniry scored twice. He also started the game on the mound and gave up just two hits in five innings, walking five batters and striking out two. None of the runs he allowed were earned.
Skeen threw two-thirds of an inning, walking two and striking out two. He allowed three runs, though none of them were earned due in part to two very costly errors. J.J. Hunt closed out the sixth inning, before Snyder threw the final two frames. He gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk.