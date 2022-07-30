080322_CCN_LexiDuckett.jpg

Lexi Duckett is one of three veteran seniors for the Generals, who were a part of two Class AAAA state championship teams. Heritage returns all of its pitching from a club that finished third in the classification a year ago.

 Michelle Petteys, Heritage Snapshots

HERITAGE GENERALSHead Coach: Megan Crawford

Last Year: 23-5 overall, 15-3 in Region 7-AAAA, Class AAAA third place

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In