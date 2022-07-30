HERITAGE GENERALSHead Coach: Megan Crawford
Last Year: 23-5 overall, 15-3 in Region 7-AAAA, Class AAAA third place
After winning three straight state titles from 2018 to 2020, something never before done in the history of GHSA Class AAAA fastpitch, the Generals began 2021 with a new head coach and dealt with the graduation of some key players to get back to Columbus for the Elite Eight. Heritage made the winners’ bracket finals before eventually having to settle for third place and now the Navy-and-Red are hungry to reclaim their throne. Heritage will once again have to contend with Northwest and defending state champion Central-Carroll if they are to win a fourth state title in five years, but the personnel is in place to do it. A region crown and a trip to Columbus would be the 10th of each in just 15 seasons as a program.
What is the strength of this year’s team or what do you think it will be by the time we get toward the playoffs?
Crawford: “Work ethic! They work hard in the weight room, on the field and in the batting cages and they love to compete.”
What is the key (or keys) to the season for your team?
Crawford: “Staying true to what we know how to do and play the way we are capable every game. We’ll lean on our experienced players who have been through the success in the program, because they know what it takes.”
How do you see the region shaping up with the changes from realignment?
Crawford: “This will be a fun region to compete in and it’s full of talent. It’s evident with the playoff run the teams in this region had last season.”
Complete the sentence: “We will contend for a spot in the state playoffs this season if we...”
Crawford: “Play to the level that is expected in the Heritage High School softball program.”
Seniors: Jessica Gibson (OF), Savannah Wilson (IF/OF), Lexi Duckett (IF/OF)
Other Key Returning Players: Harper Carstens (Jr., OF/1B), Kelsey Anderson (Jr., P), Avah Morrison (Jr., P), Macie Collins (So., IF), Jenna Ryans (So., OF), Addie Edwards (So., P)
