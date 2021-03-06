The Heritage Lady Generals got two goals from Cadence Greven in a 6-0 home win over Ridgeland on Thursday.
Emma Tennyson and Brooke Fairchild each had a goal and an assist. Bailey Needham and Lily Langston also found the back of the net once, while additional assists were recorded by Mady Raye Terry, Carol Anne Giannamore and Lila Langston.
Heritage improved to 2-0 in Region 7-AAAA, while the Lady Panthers dropped to 2-3-1 overall and 1-2 in region play.
Ridgeland, missing a pair of starters on defense, got 27 saves from keeper Riley McBee.
Heritage boys 3, Ridgeland 0
The Generals (1-2, 1-1) led 1-0 at halftime before going on to their first victory of the season. Gauge Sartin, Joseph Smith and William Cortez all had goals for Heritage.
Ridgeland is now 1-4-1 on the year and 0-3 in 7-AAAA.
Dalton girls 2, Heritage 0
The Lady Generals (4-1 overall) were handed their first loss of the season at Dalton on Friday night, but co-head coach Kevin Terry said his team could take plenty of good things away from playing a team traditionally as good as the Lady Catamounts (6-1-1).
“We had a good share of possession and they didn’t get a bunch of chances, but they cashed in a penalty kick in the first half and then a ball bounced through somehow in the second half,” he explained. “Their physicality was a challenge for us and they were very organized on defense, but I feel like we can take a lot of positives from the match.”
Southeast girls 5, Ridgeland 0
The Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Raiders in Rossville last Tuesday. McBee came up with 17 saves in the loss.
Southeast boys 5, Ridgeland 0
In the nightcap, the Panthers were down 2-0 at halftime before allowing three goals in the second half. The Raiders controlled the ball for most of the match and finished with 33 shots on goal, 28 of which were saved by Panther keeper Jeb Broome.