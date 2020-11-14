The Heritage Generals gave their playoff chances a boost on Friday night with a 23-7 victory at Pickens.
With the win, Heritage moved to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in Region 7-AAAA, while the Dragons dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the region standings.
Pickens led 7-0 after the first quarter. Their lone touchdown came on an 11-yard run by Devin Hand.
However, the Generals struck twice late in the half to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room. Paxton McCrary ran one in from three yards out with just over a minute to play in the first half. Then, following a late Pickens turnover, Logan Lowe put the Generals in front after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Nick Hanson with just seconds left on the clock.
Heritage would get a safety in the third quarter, increasing the Generals’ lead to 16-7. The Navy-and-Red tacked on one final score before the quarter ended as McCrary found the endzone from a yard out.
McCrary piled up 107 yards on 28 carries to go with his two scores. Hanson was an efficient 16 of 22 in the air for 167 yards. Bryce Travillian had a team-high 47 yards on two catches, while Lowe had seven grabs for 41 yards.
Defensively, Hayden Black had eight tackles and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Alex Mixon. Jacob Lozano also picked off a pass.
Heritage will close out the regular season at home this Friday night against Cedartown. The Bulldogs clinched the region championship with a 34-7 victory over Central-Carroll on Friday.