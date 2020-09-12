The Heritage Generals moved to 2-0 on the season with a 26-14 victory at Gordon Lee on Thursday.
Individual statistics for the Generals were not available as of press time.
Levi Webb scored both touchdowns for the Trojans (1-1), while head coach Bradley Floyd tabbed Layne Parrish, Avery Bloodworth and Dalton Russell for their performances on both sides of the ball.
Gordon Lee won the JV game, 14-0. Dustin Day scored for the Trojans, while defensive standouts included Layne Vaughn, Zach Grower and Cole Derryberry.
In other action from Thursday, Rossville’s varsity team went to 1-0 after a 24-14 win at rival Chattanooga Valley. The Bulldogs’ JV squad also picked up a win, beating the Eagles, 16-14.
No other games were played.