032923_CCN_HeritageSigningDay.jpg

Six Heritage senior baseball players (from left) Jonathan Glover (Covenant), J.J. Hunt (Southern Wesleyan), Taylor Vinson (Cleveland State), Gage Shaver (Southern Wesleyan), Zach Barrett (Covenant) and Landen Skeen (Augusta) signed their letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school this past Wednesday.

 Scott Herpst

Six seniors, who have been instrumental in the baseball success of the Heritage Generals in the past two seasons, all made their college choices official this past Wednesday during a signing ceremony in the school’s theater.

Jonathan Glover and Zach Barrett will be teaming up again at nearby Covenant College, J.J. Hunt and Gage Shaver will be teammates at Southern Wesleyan in South Carolina, Taylor Vinson will join the roster at Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College, and Landen Skeen will be suiting up next for Augusta (Ga.) University.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In