There once was a time when the Heritage Generals could only dream of making it to the state football playoffs.
It took the fledgling program nine seasons before they were finally able to clinch their first postseason berth in 2016.
Little did anyone know the success that would soon follow.
Heritage punched its ticket to the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year this past Friday night with a solid 24-14 home victory over Pickens in the final regular-season game of the year at Jeff Sims Field.
The Generals took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards with quarterback Kaden Swope scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run. The first of three extra points by Anderson Britton staked the home team to a 7-0 lead.
After forcing the Dragons to punt, both teams’ next possessions ended with failed fourth-down conversions. However, Heritage was able to put up more points on its third offensive series.
Taking over near midfield, the Generals were able to put one in the end zone on a 5-yard run by Paxton McCrary that boosted the lead to 14-0 with just over seven minutes left in the first half. The game’s next two possessions resulted in an exchange of punts and the Generals went to the locker room with a two-touchdown advantage.
After forcing Pickens to punt on its first possession of the third quarter, Heritage moved the ball from its own 35-yard line to the Pickens 26, only to see the drive stall. Britton was able to connect on a 44-yard field goal, which upped the Generals’ lead to 17-0 as the game approached the halfway point of the third quarter.
Pickens finally got its offense on track on its next drive, which covered 80 yards and was finished off with a 3-yard run by Ashton Smith. The PAT by Jose Sanchez cut the Generals’ lead to 17-7 with just under three minutes to play in the third period.
Needing an answer to take back momentum, Heritage went on another scoring march that took nearly eight minutes off the clock before McCrary found pay dirt from seven yards out, increasing the advantage to 24-7.
Pickens got the final points of the night on a short touchdown run with just over three minutes to go. However, an onside kick attempt failed and Heritage was able pick up two first downs and run out the clock.
Team and individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Heritage (6-2, 3-1) will head to region frontrunner Cedartown on Friday still with a chance to win an outright 7-AAAA championship. Should Pickens knock off Northwest Whitfield and Heritage pull the upset against the state-ranked Bulldogs, the Generals would claim their first-ever region football title.