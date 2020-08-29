Two of the top three ranked teams in all of Class AAAA by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution met for the first time this season last Tuesday and it was the No. 2 Heritage Lady Generals holding off No. 3 Northwest Whitfield, 25-22 and 33-31, in an Area 7-AAAA match in Boynton.
Heritage (1-0 in 7-AAAA) was up 24-21 in the second set, when Northwest rallied, setting off the back and forth that ultimately culminated in the Lady Generals’ win.
Lauren Francis had nine kills, nine assists, three blocks and two aces in the victory. Aaliyah Rodgers stepped up with seven kills, four aces and a pair of blocks. Avery Phillips had 12 assists with three aces and Anna Wilks recorded a dozen digs and one ace.
A highly-anticipated and highly-entertaining match-up saw Heritage outlast Gordon Lee, 25-22, 9-25, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-8 in a five-set thriller in Chickamauga on Thursday.
Kallie Carter had 11 kills and six blocks for the Lady Generals. Francis collected 19 assists to go with seven kills, 14 digs and two aces, while Wilks had 16 digs and a pair of aces.
Emoree Rogers had 22 assists, seven kills, four blocks and four aces for the (Class A/AA Public) No. 3-ranked