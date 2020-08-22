The Heritage Generals continued the non-region portion of its schedule with a pair of home victories against two local rivals before going 1-1 at the Dugout Club Classic on Saturday.
Heritage 8, LaFayette 0
Two teams that squared off for the Region 6-AAAA softball championship last year renewed acquaintances last Monday, but this time as members of separate regions and separate classifications.
In the end, the two-time defending Class AAAA state champions used a five-run third inning and a three-run fifth inning to post a run-rule victory.
Heritage got a pair of doubles and two RBIs from catcher Madeline Stone, while first baseman Carmen Gayler was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Zoe Wright, Sarah Haynes and Morgan Phillips had one RBI each. Phillips also made a spectacular diving catch in left field.
Generals’ ace Rachel Gibson made her season debut in the circle. Though head coach Tanner Moore had his standout on a pitch count for precautionary reasons, the Clemson commit threw 27 strikes out of 42 pitches. She gave up three hits and one walk in 2.2 innings and finished with five strikeouts. Brinley Horner pitched the rest of the way, allowing two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work.
Heritage 5, LFO 3
The Generals kept it going with a win over their Catoosa County rivals this past Thursday.
Heritage led 3-0 after three innings and scored two in the bottom of the sixth to increase its lead to 5-1. The Lady Warriors picked up two runs in the top of the seventh, but ultimately fell short.
Seven different players had hits for the Generals. Wright was the only Heritage player with multiple hits as she went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Bailey Davis had a triple and knocked in one run, while Gayler chipped in with a double.
Gibson pitched the first four innings and picked up the victory. She gave up one earned run on three hits. She walked seven batters, but also sat down 10 on strikes. Horner pitched the final three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits.
Heritage 2, Mill Creek 1
Gibson recorded 18 straight outs to start the game, but had to escape trouble in the bototm of the seventh to score the victory over Class AAAAAAA’s eighth-ranked team.
Gayler provided all the offense the top-ranked Generals (Class AAAA) would need in the top of the fifth inning. Riley Kokinda drew a leadoff walk before Gayler launched a line drive two-run homer to left on the very first pitch she saw to put Heritage up 2-0.
But in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Hawks used two bunt singles and a pair of stolen bases to put the tying runs in scoring position with no outs.
A sacrifice fly would bring in a run and move the tying run to third, but Gibson induced a pop-up to Stone, the catcher, in foul territory before third baseman Bailey Christol fired across the diamond to Gayler at first for a 5-3 putout to end the game.
Gibson had her first complete game of the season, allowing just one earned run on two hits in seven innings and finishing with nine strikeouts. Savannah Wilson had two of the Generals’ six hits in the game.
Buford 11, Heritage 6
The 10-time GHSA state champion Lady Wolves scored three runs in each of the first two innings to counter two runs by Heritage in the bottom of the first. Then later added five in the top of the sixth after the Generals (5-1) had scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to tie things up. The game was stopped after six innings.
Christol and Kokinda both had two hits and scored two runs each. Haynes and Davis each had a hit and two RBIs, while Stone drove in one run.
Horner pitched the first 5.1 innings. She allowed 11 hits and no walks with two strikeouts, but only three of the runs she gave up were earned as Heritage uncharacteristically made five errors in the game. Avah Morrison allowed two hits as she pitched the final two-thirds of an inning.
Both games were played at Buford High School.