The Heritage Middle School baseball team opened the 2021 season with a come-from-behind 9-6 victory over visiting Rome last Tuesday.
A five-run inning gave the Wolves a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the fifth. However, the Generals tied things up with three runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth before slamming the door on Rome in the top of the seventh.
Owen Carstens had two of Heritage’s 10 hits and Jacob Dawson added a double. Brandon Greene and Jake Collett had two RBIs apiece, while Maddox Henry, Henry Allen, Noah Pierce and Caden Strickland had one RBI each.
Carstens started the game on the hill and threw the first 3.2 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and four strikeouts. Allen would get the win in relief. He pitched three innings and allowed just one hit with six strikeouts.