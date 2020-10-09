The Heritage Generals captured the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AAAA for the state playoffs last week and swept a three-game series from Ridgeland in the process.
Heritage (22-5, 16-1) was scheduled to face Pickens in a home make-up game on Monday of this week, while Ridgeland’s season ended with an 11-17 overall record and a 6-12 mark in the region.
Heritage 11, Ridgeland 3
Knotted up 1-1 after two innings early last Tuesday, the Generals scored 10 times over the next three frames to take control of Game 1 for good, while Ridgeland got its final two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Madeline Stone had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Bailey Davis had a triple, scored twice and also drove in three runs, while Sarah Haynes was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
Bailey Christol, Zoe Wright and Riley Kokinda each had two hits with Kokinda adding an RBI. Carmen Gayler had a hit, drew three walks, scored three times and knocked in one run, and Morgan Phillips went 1 for 2 with one RBI.
It was more than enough run support for pitcher Rachel Gibson. Gibson pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk and finishing with nine strikeouts.
Marianne Beliveau had two hits and an RBI for Ridgeland. Maggie Dickson had a triple and an RBI. Dasia Watkins added a hit and an RBI. Jenna Morgan had a hit and scored twice, while Elly Barnes chipped in with a single.
Katie Wagner walked six batters and struck out one in 4.1 innings in the circle.
Heritage 10, Ridgeland 2
The Lady Panthers held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 2 when Heritage erupted for seven runs. They tacked on two more in the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
The Generals had six hits in the big inning, including three doubles. Wright had a two-run double, Gayler’s double plated three runs, while a two-base hit by Stone brought in one run.
Stone finished with two hits and three RBIs in the game, while Gayler had two doubles, drew two walks, scored three times and drove in three runs. Davis and Haynes each had a single and an RBI, while Phillips singled and scored once.
Kelsey Anderson pitched all six innings. She gave up one earned run on six hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Anna Jenkins had a single and a triple for the Lady Panthers. Morgan had a hit, scored once and earned two walks. Beliveau singled and drove in a run, while Dickson and Makayla Cope were both 1 for 3.
Brianna Goldsmith pitched five innings, giving up eight hits and six walks with one strikeout.
Heritage 14, Ridgeland 2
The Navy-and-Red concluded the series on Thursday. They sent 15 batters to the plate in the top of the second inning, collected seven hits and scored nine times. Davis and Wright had two-run singles in the inning, while Lexi Duckett added an RBI-double.
Addey Young went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Duckett finished with two doubles on the night and three hits total. She scored twice and drove in three runs. Davis was also 3 for 3 with three runs driven in, while Wright had two hits, scored twice and drove in three. Gayler, Haynes and Savannah Wilson each picked up one RBI.
Anderson got the start and the victory in the circle. She pitched the first two innings, giving up one hit, while the run she allowed was unearned. Avah Morrison threw the final two innings, allowing one earned run on four hits.
Dickson went 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored for the Lady Panthers. Beliveau was credited with an RBI and Jenkins went 1 for 1.
Goldsmith started the game. She pitched the first three innings, walking one and striking out one. Wagner finished up, walking two and striking out three in her one inning in the circle.
Central-Carroll will be the No. 2 seed out from the region, while Cedartown and Northwest Whitfield will be seeded No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.