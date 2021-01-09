Two free throws with 1.2 seconds left on the clock proved to be the margin of victory as the Heritage Generals picked up a thrilling 54-53 region home victory over Central-Carroll last Tuesday night.
A tight game throughout, Heritage enjoyed a 29-21 halftime lead before seeing the Lions rallied to take a six-point lead with a minute to play.
The Generals would get a couple of big steals down the stretch, but they still trailed 53-52 with seven seconds remaining when they were forced to put the visitors on the line.
But despite having made their first 12 free throws on the night, the Lions would miss the front end of the one-and-one and Heritage was able to get the ball into the hands of Cooper Terry, who drove strong to the basket and drew a foul.
The senior then hit both free throws, lifting his team to the victory.
Terry finished with 21 points for the Generals. Carson Palmer had 11 points and Mitchell Kennedy added seven. Kaden Swope, making his long-awaited season debut after finally recovering from a football injury, finished with six points, followed by Ty Loveless with five and Luke Thacker with four.
Heritage boys 62, Ridgeland 41
The Heritage Generals improved to 6-0 in Region 7-AAAA play on Friday night with a win in Rossville. Heritage took a narrow 27-26 lead into the locker room, but used a huge third quarter to blow the game open.
Palmer and Caden Snyder each had three 3-pointers on the night to finish with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Terry had eight points and Cade Kiniry added seven. Kennedy and Loveless each had six points, Swope finished with four, while Carter Bell and Gabe Serrano rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
Heritage boys 47, Gordon Lee 27
Palmer had 12 points, while Terry and Swope both added eight as the homestanding Generals (9-4 overall) won a low-scoring game on Saturday night.
Loveless had five points in the win. Snyder and Kennedy each put up three, while two apiece from Thacker, Ryan Heet, Colin Swearingin and Bryce Travillian rounded out the scoring.
Heritage girls 66, Ridgeland 18
After seeing their game against Central-Carroll postponed due to COVID issues, the Lady Generals scored 33 points in each half on Friday as they improved to 2-2 in region play.
Brooke Matherly scored her 15 points on five 3-pointers to share team-high honors with Lauren Mock. Gracie Murray dropped in 10 points and Riley Kokinda finished with eight.
Kortney McKenzie finished with six points. Elli Jost had five and Dayonna Perryman added three, while two points each from Katy Thompson and Renee Weldon rounded out the scoring.
Heritage girls 52, Gordon Lee 31
The Lady Generals built up a nine-point lead after one quarter on Saturday and continued to add to it throughout the rest of the game as they moved to 9-4 on the year.
Matherly and Murray led the way with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Kokinda and Perryman both finished with six points, followed by McKenzie with four and and Weldon with one.