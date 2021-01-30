Down six points going into the fourth quarter and with one of their leading scorers sidelined with an injury, the Heritage Generals dug deep and found a way to pull out an important 61-58 Region 7-AAAA road victory at Northwest Whitfield last Tuesday night.
The win kept the Generals in the thick of the race for the top seed in the upcoming region tournament.
Northwest held a 26-23 lead at intermission and stretched it out to 45-39 going into the fourth quarter. But post player Ty Loveless would score six of his 10 points in the final period to help spur the Generals to the come-from-behind win.
Carson Palmer and Caden Snyder both connected on three 3-pointers. Palmer led Heritage with 17 points, while Snyder finished with 14.
The rest of the scoring included seven points from Cade Kiniry, six from Kaden Swope, four from Mitchell Kennedy and three from Carter Bell.
Chandler Jackson had a game-high 26 points for Northwest.
The Generals played the majority of the game without shooting guard Cooper Terry. Terry rolled his ankle in the early stages of the first quarter and did not return.
The varsity girls’ game was not played. It has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 in Tunnel Hill.
Central boys 46, Heritage 38
A six-point comeback in the final 1:05 led to a Heritage victory the last time the two teams met this season, but a sweep was not in the cards for the Navy-and-White on Friday.
The visiting Generals managed just 11 points in the first half and were not able to make up the deficit as they suffered just their second region loss of the season.
Snyder led the way with 10 points for Heritage (13-6, 9-2), followed by Kennedy with seven and Swope and Palmer with six each. Kiniry added three points, while two apiece from Bell, Ryan Heet and Bryce Travillian rounded out the scoring.
The Generals were again without Terry and there was no timetable for his return as of press time.
Heritage girls 32, Central 29
The Lady Generals kept pace in the Region 7-AAAA race with a narrow win at Central-Carroll on Friday night.
Individual scoring for Heritage (13-5, 7-2) had not been provided as of press time.