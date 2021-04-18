The Heritage Generals and Ringgold Tigers put on a show for middle school baseball fans in Ringgold last Tuesday afternoon and, when the dust had finally settled, it was the Generals handing the Tigers just their first loss of the 2021 season, a 6-5, eight-inning defeat.
Heritage led 5-0 going into the bottom of the sixth when Ringgold exploded for five runs to the tie game. Two of the runs scored on a two-run double by Garrett Edgar and the game would eventually go to extra innings.
The Generals scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a Ringgold error in the top of the eighth and relief pitcher Henry Allen would get the Tigers 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame to seal the victory.
Allen went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. He also picked up the pitching win, issuing just one walk and not allowing a hit for three innings. He finished with four strikeouts.
Cody Bryan knocked in a run for the Generals, while Brandon Greene, Jake Collette and Jacob Dawson all had singles. Owen Carstens started the game on the mound, but got no decision. He pitched five innings of two-hit ball, giving up two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts. Lex Davey also pitched in the sixth inning for Heritage before being replaced by Allen.
Ringgold got four strong innings from Aidan Hickman, who allowed one earned run on two hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts. Logan Bramlett gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in two innings of work with two strikeouts, while Edgar pitched two innings of relief. He did not allow an earned run and gave up just one hit and one walk. He finished with five strikeouts, but was saddled with the tough luck loss.
Colt Forgey had a single and knocked in two runs for the Tigers, while Hickman and Bramlett also added singles.
Lakeview 11, Rossville 0
A seven-run frame in the bottom of the first inning provided all the cushion the Warriors would need as they picked up a victory last Tuesday.
Darian Keefe had two hits and knocked in two runs. Aiden Crawford had two hits, including a triple. He scored twice and drove in one run. Kyler Crawford was 1 for 3 with two RBI. A.J. Stout tripled and had an RBI, while Manning Trusley, Wyatt Grisham, Cade Brown and Chandler Harris all knocked in one run apiece.
Trusley pitched the first three innings and gave up one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts. Memphis Clark threw a pair of innings out of the bullpen. He struck out one batter and walked one batter.
Chattanooga Valley 6, Saddle Ridge 5
The Eagles earned a one-run victory over the Mustangs last Tuesday afternoon as Bryson Duke went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Gavin Hughley had two hits, a walk and scored one run. Kain Brown added two hits, while Lincoln Platt had a hit and a walk. He was also hit by a pitch and scored twice. Brown also threw three scoreless innings of relief.
Trion 12, LaFayette 4
Isaiah McKenzie, Kole Worley and Tucker Crowe picked up RBIs for the Ramblers in last Tuesday's loss, while McKenzie, Hunter Jefferies, Ethan Rainwater, Matthew Thompson and Haygen Baker also had singles.
McKenzie, Crowe, Julian Lees, and Braxton Kilgo all pitched for LaFayette. They combined to give up six earned runs on eight hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts.
LaFayette 15, Saddle Ridge 2
Playing on the road one day later, Jefferies went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while McKenzie filled up the stat sheet with a double, two walks, one RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored. Brennon Beavers went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Worley had a single and scored twice, while Cale Sholtz drove in one run.
Beavers and Sholtz both pitched in the five-inning contest. They combined to allow one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts.
Payton Keef had a single and an RBI for the Mustangs. Jaxon Green, Daxtin Edwards and Cole Scott all recorded singles, while Green and Edwards both stole two bases. Edwards and Green also combined to throw five innings. They gave up six hits and struck out five batters, while only six of the runs were earned.
Christian Heritage 12, LaFayette 4
In Dalton on Thursday, McKenzie, Bryson Cleghorn, Mason Sorsveen and Bryce Careathers each had singles for LaFayette, while McKenzie collected four stolen bases. Rainwater had the team's lone RBI.
Sorsveen pitched 4.2 innings. He surrendered four earned runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Sholtz struck out one batter in 1.1 innings of relief.
Heritage 4, Lakeview 0
In Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday, Ty Hunt pitched four innings for the Generals, striking out four and allowing just one walk. Greene pitched a pair of innings and walked one batter, while Caden Strickland struck out one batter in his one inning of relief.
Offensively, Allen, Collette, Davey and Ayden Harmon were credited with RBIs, while eight different players had singles to account for the Generals' eight total hits.
Keefe went 2 for 3 for the Warriors, while Kyler Cleghorn and Nathaniel Samples each had singles. Samples also stole a pair of bases.
Aiden Crawford started on the mound and lasted 2.2 innings. He gave up one earned run on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts, while Brown threw the final 4.1 innings. He also allowed one earned run on four hits, walking two and fanning two.
Christian Heritage 13, Lakeview 4
Samples had two hits and an RBI on Saturday, but it was not enough to defeat the Lions in a game played at LMS. Trusley and Aiden Crawford also collected solo RBIs in the loss.
Ringgold 4, Gordon Lee 3
The Tigers gave up two runs in the top of the seventh, but held on for a one-run home win over the Trojans on Thursday.
Brayden Sylar led Ringgold with two hits, while Bramlett, Haddon Fries, Jackson Black, Isaac Crew and Logan Moore each had one hit apiece. Moore's hit was a double and he finished with two RBIs, while Crew knocked in one run.
Black got the win with six innings of three-hit ball. He struck out six batters and walked four, while only two of the runs he allowed were earned. Edgar pitched the seventh to record the save. He gave up one hit and struck out one.
For Gordon Lee, Dustin Day had a double and one RBI. Aiden Goodwin, Landon Norton and Jackson Scali each had singles, while Goodwin and Norton both stole a pair of bases.
Day pitched five strong innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Garrett Ross pitched one inning in relief. He did not allow a hit, but walked three batters and the run he allowed was earned.
Ringgold 15, Boyd-Buchanan 3
The Tigers led 4-3 before erupting for 11 unanswered runs over the final three innings for a win in the first of two games on Saturday. Hickman, Sylar and Briley Cropper combined to strike out eight batters on the afternoon. They allowed three earned runs on three hits with a pair of walks.
Offensively, Bramlett had two hits, including a double, to go with four RBIs. Hickman had two hits and one RBI, while Black came through with two hits, two RBIs and scored three times. Sylar, along with Fries, Forgey and Crew, had one RBI apiece.
Ringgold 10, Douglasville (Ala.) 0
The Tigers had just five hits in the day's second game, but parlayed those hits along with six Douglasville errors, into a shutout victory.
Cropper went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs. One of his hits was a double. Pierce Pennington also had two hits and drove in a run. Hickman singled and collected one RBI, while Fries also drove in one run.
Luke Raby got the job done on the mound with six innings of two-hit ball. He finished with four strikeouts and did not walk a single batter.
Chattanooga Valley 20, Rossville 1
Lincoln Platt went 4 for 4 and scored three times, while Eli Massey had three hits and scored three times in the Eagles' victory on Thursday. Holden Lyons, Josh Langston and Jamie Hinton were all 2-3 and with a pair of run scored.
Duke and Dallas Bilbrey pitched for the Eagles and combined on a one-hitter with one walk in three innings.