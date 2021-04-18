The Heritage Generals set a new program record with a team score of 300 as they won the Field's Ferry Invitational by six shots over Darlington last Tuesday in Calhoun.
Freshman Samuel Johnson was the overall low medalist in the eight-team boys' tournament as he shot a 1-under-par 71. Chandler Burns finished with a one-over-par 73, while the rest of the team score included a 77 from Cain Stover and a 79 from Carter Bell.
LaFayette played its JV players in the tournament. The Ramblers finished with a score of 449 behind a 102 from Jackson Brewster, a 111 from Braden Queen, a 116 from Keegan Johns and a 120 from R.J. Harris.
The Lady Ramblers played in the girls' tournament on the same course. Emma Moore led the way with a 109, followed by Maggie Green with a 110 and Hannah Kresser with a 139. Team scores were not available as of press time.
Heritage wins at Bear Trace
The Generals and Ramblers made the drive to Harrison, Tenn. to begin last week and Heritage picked up the head-to-head, 18-hole victory last Monday, 304-332.
Johnson shot a 74 for the Generals and Burns added a 75. The team score was completed by a 77 from Robert Allan Lyle and a 78 from Stover. Declan Ryan had an 82 and Bell shot an 85.
Grant Langford led the Ramblers with the 74, while LaFayette's team score was rounded out by an 80 from Mason Thompson, an 85 from Brady Mullaly and a 93 from Scott Smith. Also playing for the Ramblers was Junior Barber (97) and Isaac Lawrence (108).
Donovan shines at Windstone
The Ringgold Lady Tigers got a 40 from Maclaine Donovan during a nine-hole match against North Murray at Windstone last Tuesday. Elli Roy shot a 49 for the Blue-and-White, while Alexis Bracket carded a 59. No team scores were kept as the Lady Mountaineers had just one golfer available.
Gordon Lee defeats LFO
The Trojans got a 45 from Ayden Cordell and 46 from Zane Blaylock as they picked up an eight-shot victory over LFO in a nine-hole match at Brown Acres Golf Club in Chattanooga on Wednesday. Andrew Sizemore shot 51 for the Trojans, while a 53 from Chandler McBee rounded out the team score of 195. Tanner Maynor and Cooper Jacks also played for Gordon Lee with both carding rounds of 56.
Brandon McBryar matched Cordell for the lowest score of the day with a 45 for LFO, who finished with a team score of 203. Alec Gentry shot 48, while a 54 from Beau Welborn and a 56 from Preston Johnson completed the Warriors' score. Nate Carter (60) and Levi Harwell (62) also teed it up for the Red-and-White.
Heritage victorious at McLemore
The boys' varsity golf teams from Heritage, LaFayette and Gordon Lee High Schools made the drive to McLemore Golf Club on Thursday for a nine-hole match and it was the Generals continuing their impressive spring campaign.
The Navy-and-Red finished with a team score of 160 as Lyle led the way with a 37. Burns and Johnson each shot 40, while Stover's 43 rounded out the team total. Bell (44) and Ryan (46) also played for Heritage.
The Ramblers got a 43 from Langford and a 44 from Mullaly as they finished at 186. Thompson shot a 47 and Smith added a 52 for LaFayette, while Brewster (55) and Barber (62) also played for LaFayette.
Gordon Lee finished the afternoon at 212. Blaylock set the pace with a 48, followed by a 50 from Cordell, a 56 from Will Carswell and a 58 from Sizemore. Sam Carswell and Jack Lowery also played for the Trojans. Both golfers shot 59.