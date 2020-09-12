Heritage went 3-2 at Coahulla Creek’s Volley at the Creek tournament on Saturday, opening with a 25-13, 25-18 win over LFO.
Aaliyah Rodgers had seven kills and four aces in the victory, while Avery Phillips collected seven assists and three aces.
Next up was a solid Notre Dame team out of Chattanooga, who handed the Lady Generals a 25-20, 14-25, 15-3 defeat. Rodgers (10 kills) and Anna Wilks (19 digs) were standouts.
Heritage would drop another three-setter in its next match against Sonoraville. The Lady Generals won the opening set, 25-19, but lost the next two, 25-20 and 15-10. Phillips dished out 18 assists and added two aces. Lauren Francis had seven kills and Kallie Carter had six kills.
The Navy-and-Red rebounded with a 25-10, 25-10 rout of Chattooga. Rodgers served up seven aces and added two kills, while Abbey Blevins had five kills and an ace.
They finished up the afternoon with a 25-17, 25-15 victory over Ringgold as Carter recorded a dozen kills and a pair of blocks to lift Heritage to 16-5 overall. Francis had seven kills, two aces and 16 assists, while Wilks finished with seven digs and four aces.