The Heritage Lady Generals finished the regular season at 11-1-1 following two final matches last week.
Heritage dropped a 2-0 decision to Northwest Whitfield last Tuesday night in Boynton and the Lady Bruins went on to win the region soccer title on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield.
The Lady Generals claimed the No. 2 seed from the region and will open the state playoffs at home on April 14 against Mt. Zion-Jonesboro. A win in that match will put them on the road at the Region 1 champion in the next round.
In the nightcap, 10 different Bruins found the net in a 10-0 victory over the Generals, who dropped to 2-4 in 7-AAAA. The loss eliminated the Generals from the postseason as they finished fifth in the region.
Heritage’s boys went on to win its regular season finale on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over East Ridge (Tenn.). Preston McPheters scored his 11th goal of the year, while Williams Cortes knocked home his fifth.
The Generals finished 3-9-2 overall and 2-4 in region play.
The Lady Generals concluded their regular season on Friday night by drawing with highly-regarded Class 6A power Dalton, 1-1, in Boynton.
Both goals came in the first 15 minutes of play. Zoie St. John found the net for Heritage after taking advantage of a mistake by the Dalton keeper.
RIDGELAND COMPLETES SEASON
Ridgeland played at Pickens last Tuesday. The Panthers dropped a 9-0 decision to the No. 9-ranked Dragons, while the Lady Panthers fell by a 5-0 count.
However, the Ridgeland girls would bounce with a 2-0 road win at Central-Carroll on Friday.
The Lady Panthers got goals from Ragan Wimpee in the 4th and 61st minutes and used seven saves by Hannah Card to get the win. Maria Ronda assisted on the first goal of the game as Ridgeland finished 8-7-1 overall and 1-5 in 7-AAAA.
Ridgeland’s boys fell to the Lions by a 5-0 count and ended their season at 2-12-2 overall and 0-6 in region play.