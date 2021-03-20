After nearly 24 hours of rain left the field in Tunnel Hill unplayable, the Heritage and Northwest Whitfield girls shifted their Region 7-AAAA showdown to Dalton’s Lakeshore Park last Tuesday and 100 minutes of soccer wasn’t enough to see a single goal scored, but less determine a winner.
Two scoreless halves and two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions would send things to penalty kicks where the Lady Bruins were finally able to get the win in the shootout, 4-2.
“We played tough and mostly controlled possession,” said Lady Generals’ coach Kevin Terry. “We just couldn’t create enough quality scoring chances. Northwest had a few good chances on the counter attack, but our defense and keeper played really well.”
The boys’ match was postponed until Monday, March 22. Results were not available as of press time.
Heritage girls 3, Southeast 1
The Lady Generals kept their hopes alive for a home playoff match next month with a solid road win in Dalton on Friday.
Carol Anne Giannamore gave Heritage a 1-0 lead in the first half and Molly Cason regained the lead for the Navy-and-Red later in the half after Southeast tied it up.
The defense would shut out the Lady Raiders in the second half and Brooke Fairchild iced the win by booting home the final goal with 14 seconds left on the clock.
Heritage (6-2 overall) is now 3-1 in Region 7-AAAA with only road matches left against Cedartown (March 26) and Central-Carroll (April 1) remaining on the region portion of the docket.
Wins in both matches would assure the Lady Generals of no worse than second place in the final region standings and guarantee them at least a first-round home match in the state tournament.
Results of the boys’ match were not available as of press time.
Heritage boys 9, Sonoraville 0
The Generals got two goals each from Gauge Sartin and Joseph Smith in last Monday’s romp over Sonoraville. Liam Smartt, William Cortez, Bradley Cass, Preston McPheters and Stephen Scott all added one goal apiece.
Heritage’s game against Cartersville, scheduled for this past Wednesday, had to be postponed due to inclement weather and poor field conditions.