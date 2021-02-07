The Heritage High School soccer teams raised the curtain on the 2021 campaign at home on Thursday and finished with a split against visiting North Murray.
The opener saw the Navy-and-Red get two goals from Lila Langston, while goalkeepers Lindsay Connell, Emma Walther and Mady Raye Terry combined in net for a 7-0 shutout victory.
Brooke Fairchild, Bailey Needham, Carol Anne Giannamore, Molly Cason, Emma Tennyson and Emma Walther all found the net once for Heritage (1-0), who scored six times in the second half to put the match out of reach.
Fairchild assisted on Needham’s goal, while Cason also had an assist on Langston’s second goal, the final one of the night for the Lady Generals.
The Generals, however, were not able to complete the sweep as the Mountaineers took the non-region victory. William Cortez scored the lone goal for Heritage (0-1).
LFO teams split first two matches
The Lady Warriors opened their season on a chilly night in Calhoun last Tuesday and put up a huge defensive effort, but dropped the match as the Lady Jackets scored the only goal of the match with 1:29 to play.
Joanna Matute finished the night with 18 saves for LFO, while head coach Justin Butler praised Makenna Redmond and Bailey Sullivan for their efforts in leading the defense.
The nightcap saw the LFO boys suffer a 10-0 loss to the Class AAAAA Jackets. No further details were available as of press time.
However, the Red-and-White bounced back on Thursday for road victories at Dade County.
Emma Leverrett’s first goal of the season and Matute’s five saves were the winning formula for the LFO girls, who improved to 1-1 on the year.
The final game of the evening saw the Warriors bounce back in fine fashion with a 10-1 victory.
Stiven Galacia found the back of the net four times for LFO, who also moved to 1-1 on the season. Individual goals were also tallied by Anson Blansit, Cooper Kirk, Cezar Gomez, Heber Sosa Trejo and Bryson Sullivan, while the Wolverines also committed an own goal.
Ridgeland splits in Summerville
The Panthers gave futbol fans a preview of the upcoming season with a 7-1 scrimmage victory at Chattooga on Friday night.
Sam Dickson had a hat trick for the Panthers. Josh Wingard netted a pair of goals, while Liam Kinney and Lucas Bautista had one goal apiece.
Bautista, Walker McBryar, Matthew Cole and Preston Homsombath all picked up assists in the win.
In the girls’ match earlier in the evening, the Lady Indians scored 10 minutes into the contest and withstood constant pressure from the Lady Panthers the rest of the way to pull out a 1-0 scrimmage victory.
Ridgeland had six shots on goal, three from Annabelle Casto and one each from Angelica Crowe, Betsy Hixson and Anna Jenkins, while Jenkins’ shot clanked off the crossbar. The Lady Panthers had eight more shots that went just wide of the target.
Riley McBee made seven saves in net for Ridgeland.