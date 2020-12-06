Macie Collins had 15 points as the Heritage Lady Generals slipped past Gordon Lee, 34-33, in a non-league battle in Chickamauga last Tuesday.
Heritage led 29-21 going into the fourth quarter when the Lady Trojans rallied. However, the comeback attempt fell one point short.
Bree Wilson had six points for the Lady Generals. Natalie Vaughn added four points, followed by Reese Abercrombie with three and Faith Alsobrooks and Kellie Boehm with two each.
E.G. Hixon had 11 points for Gordon Lee. Abby Logan and Tenslee Wilson added eight apiece. Macartney Angel finished with four points and Lexi Foster dropped in two.
The boys’ game was not played.
Ringgold girls 47, Chattanooga Valley 12
Kinsley Forscutt had 13 points in a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Tigers last Tuesday. Tori Epps and Brooke Baldwin both had seven points, followed by Allie Massengale and Emma Stephenson with six apiece. Braylee Raby dropped in four points, while Kayla Lopez and Kinsey Miller each added two.
Mylee Howard had four points for the Lady Eagles in their long-awaited season debut. JaMiah Lewis, Georgia Mae Anderson, Desiree Powell and Emma Fowler all scored two.
Ringgold boys 35, Chattanooga Valley 25
Seven different players got in the scoring column for the Tigers, led by Taylor Pierce’s nine points. Jacob Duarte added eight and Trevor Jones finished with six. Four points each from Judah Smith and Bryce Harris, two fron Aidan Hickman and one by Gavin Lakin rounded things out.
Holden Lyons had seven points for the Eagles in the loss, followed by Kain Brown with six and Jamie Hinton with five. Isaiah Price added three points, while Jaishon McLin and Carter Myers each finished with two.
Saddle Ridge boys 22, Ringgold 20 (JV)
Last Monday, Daxtin Edwards knocked down two 3-pointers in the third period and finished with a team-high eight points for the winners. Trenton Kennerly added seven points and Hayden Bowman had six on a pair of threes. Elijah Decker hit a free throw in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Details for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time.
Ringgold girls 49, Gordon Lee 17
The Lady Tigers continued to play impressive early-season basketball on Thursday, jumping out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter before using a 16-3 advantage in the third to open things up for good.
Baldwin led the way with nine points, followed by Lopez with eight and Massengale, Raby and Tori Epps with six points apiece. Stephenson and Jastyn Manley both chipped in with four points, while Miller, Forscutt and Eryn Epps had two each.
Logan had eight points for the Lady Trojans. Hixon, Wilson and Charlsie McElhaney all added three points.
Gordon Lee boys 35, Ringgold 19
In the nightcap, the Trojans slowly built their lead over four quarters for a methodical victory over the Tigers.
Sam Sartin had 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks for Gordon Lee and Aiden Goodwin finished with 10 points and six boards. Jackson Scali was next on the list with four points.
Troy Phillips, Sam Phillips and Parker Scott all had two points with Scott adding three steals. Layne Parrish tied Goodwin for team-high honors with six rebounds.
Smith went for a team-best six points for Ringgold. Duarte added five points and Jake Neal finished with three. Hickman and Harris both had two points and Lakin had one to round out the scoring.
LaFayette girls 30, Trion 27
Ella Webb scored 13 points to help break at 13-13 deadlock at intermission and take the win on Thursday.
Emma House had six points for the Lady Ramblers and Mya Woodard added four. Gracie Headrick scored three on a long-range shot, while Kylia Van Pelt and Emma Parker chipped in with two points apiece.
LaFayette boys 39, Trion 36
The Ramblers got 12 points from Isaiah McKenzie and picked up the win in the nightcap. Asaiah Morton and Khalas Finley each added eight and Julian Lees dropped in seven. Four points from Kole Worley rounded out the scoring.