The No. 6-ranked Lady Generals continued their winning ways last Tuesday with a 5-0 road victory at Cedartown. Molly Cason had two goals for the Navy-and-Red, while Carol Anne Giannamore, Bailey Needham and Zoie St. John each found the net once.
Heritage moved to 11-0 overall in 5-0 in Region 7-AAAA with a 4-0 victory at Ridgeland on Thursday. Cason knocked home her ninth and 10th goals of the season. Giannamore and Mady Raye Terry each scored once, while Brooke Fairchild and Emma Tennyson recorded assists.
Emma Walther and Emilie Holcomb combined for another shutout in goal for the Navy-and-Red. Hannah Card had 16 saves for the Lady Panthers.
Will Cortes knocked home two goals, but the Generals fell to Cedartown 3-2, in overtime.
However, Heritage bounced back with a 3-1 win at Ridgeland. Preston McPheters scored twice to give him 10 on the year and Triston Simmons found the net once. Simmons, Alex Bedwell and Micah Berry each picked up one assist.
Heritage entered this week 3-8-2 overall and 2-3 in Region 7-AAAA.
Ridgeland’s goal came from Liam Kenney off an assist from Bryan Ojeda.
Heritage will play again on Tuesday of this week at home against Northwest Whitfield. A Lady Generals’ victory over the No. 4-ranked Lady Bruins would give them the region championship and a No. 1 seed for the state tournament.
RIDGELAND SWEPT BY REGION FOES
The Lady Panthers took a 1-0 lead into halftime last Monday, but gave up three second-half goals in a 3-2 home loss to Cedartown.
Ragan Wimpee scored in the 33rd minute off an assist by Maria Ronda and CeCe Davenport knocked home a goal after a scramble in front of the goal in the 78th minute, following three straight goals by the Lady Bulldogs.
Card made seven saves for Ridgeland.
The final match of the evening saw the Panthers suffer a 6-0 region defeat.
No. 5-ranked Northwest posted a 10-0 home victory over the Lady Panthers last Tuesday night. Card had 14 saves for Ridgeland, now 7-6-1 overall and 0-4 in region play.
The Northwest boys also claimed a 10-0 win as the Panthers are now 2-9-2 overall and 0-3 in the region. Both Ridgeland teams will play at Pickens on Tuesday and at Central-Carroll on Thursday to end the regular season.
RINGGOLD SWEEPS ROCKMART
The Ringgold varsity Tigers and Lady Tigers enjoyed a successful Friday night at Don Patterson Field with a sweep of visiting Rockmart in Region 6-AAA action.
The Lady Tigers got goals from Alayna Custer, Drew Burke, Ava Keener and Chloe Lohmann in a 4-0 victory. Lohmann and Custer each added an assist as Ringgold moved to 4-5-1 overall.
At 3-2 in region play, the Lady Tigers are still in the thick of the playoff chase with matches left against LaFayette, Murray County and Sonoraville. Ringgold, Coahulla Creek, North Murray and Murray County each have two region losses.
LFO clinched the 6-AAA championship with Coahulla Creek’s win over North Murray on Friday.
In the boys’ game, the Tigers kept their state tournament hopes alive with a 3-1 win over the Jackets. Ringgold is now 4-5 overall and 2-3 in 6-AAA and still have two matches remaining against teams currently ahead of them in the region standings.
Isaac Talley had a hat trick for the Blue-and-White, while assists were recorded by Landon Eaker, Jacob Leon and Alex Palmer.
Details on Ringgold’s matches with Cass from last Tuesday are available on our website.
LAFAYETTE FALLS IN CHATSWORTH
LaFayette was beaten on the road at North Murray, 2-0 in the girls’ match and 3-0 in the boys’ match. The Lady Ramblers are 1-6 in region play, while the Ramblers are 3-4 in the region.
No further details on these matches or Friday’s matches against Darlington had been reported as of press time.