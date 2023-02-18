022223_CCN_GavinBroadrick2.jpg

Heritage’s Gavin Broadrick drives in for a lay-up during the Generals’ 7-AAAA tournament opener against Northwest last week. Broadrick had a season-high 18 points, but the Bruins would end Heritage’s season with a 15-point victory.

 Scott Herpst

The Heritage Lady Generals were set to play on Tuesday of this week in the Class AAAA state tournament, but only as a No. 2 seed as the Navy-and-Red were edged out in the Region 7-AAAA tournament championship game this past Friday night at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.

NORTHWEST GIRLS 39, HERITAGE 36

