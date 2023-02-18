Heritage’s Gavin Broadrick drives in for a lay-up during the Generals’ 7-AAAA tournament opener against Northwest last week. Broadrick had a season-high 18 points, but the Bruins would end Heritage’s season with a 15-point victory.
The Heritage Lady Generals were set to play on Tuesday of this week in the Class AAAA state tournament, but only as a No. 2 seed as the Navy-and-Red were edged out in the Region 7-AAAA tournament championship game this past Friday night at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.
NORTHWEST GIRLS 39, HERITAGE 36
The third-seeded Lady Bruins, who split two regular season games with Heritage, won the third and deciding battle for the tournament title.
Heritage (14-11) led 19-18 at intermission, but trailed 32-28 going into the fourth and were unable to make up the ground before the final buzzer.
Reese Abercrombie set the pace for the Lady Generals with 11 points and Tori Epps had 10 points, followed by Macie Collins with eight, Lauren Mock with six, and Bailee Hollis with one.
HERITAGE GIRLS 49, CENTRAL-CARROLL 30
The top-seeded Navy-and-Red got off to a fast start on Thursday night to earn a spot in the finals. A 14-0 first-quarter run helped Heritage take a 26-15 lead at the break.
The momentum of the game was on the verge on changing with about three minutes left in the third. Foul trouble began to mount on Heritage and Central drained two straight 3-pointers to cut the gap down to 36-28 with less than a minute to go.
However, a 3-point play by Epps followed and a steal by Collins with 17 seconds left led to a pair of free throws by Hollis as the Lady Generals took a 13-point lead into the fourth. Smothering defense by Heritage limited the Lady Lions to just two points in the final quarter.
Heritage got 12 points from Hollis and 10 from Epps as the freshman backcourt duo gave tremendous performances on both ends of the floor. Collins and Mock each scored nine, followed by six from Kellie Boehm and three by Abercrombie.
The Lady Generals were slated to host North Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday of this week in the opening round.
NORTHWEST BOYS 61, HERITAGE 46
After splitting their regular season meetings, the Generals met up with the Bruins last Tuesday night in the first game of the tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School.
Unfortunately for the Navy-and-Red, it was the Bruins using a big third quarter run to go on to victory after a tough defensive battle.
Down 18-7 after the first quarter, a great effort on defense would help get the Generals back in the game. A 3-pointer from Lennon Barrett with 53 seconds left in the half cut Northwest’s lead down to two and Heritage came up with two final defensive stops down the stretch to go into the locker room trailing 23-21.
The game would be tied twice in the third period, the final time at 34-all, but Northwest held the Generals without a point for nearly the entire rest of the quarter. The 12-0 run put the Bruins up 10 and they would stretch the lead out even more in the fourth quarter as tight defense by the Bruins offered very few uncontested shots.
Gavin Broadrick had a season-high 18 points and Barrett added 10. J.C. Armour and Kaleb Biddle scored four. Kaleb Gallman and Bryce Travillian both had three, while Kaden Swope and Max Owens each finished with two.