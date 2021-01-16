Gracie Murray poured in 18 points and the Heritage Lady Generals held on for a 44-43 win over visiting Cedartown last Tuesday night in a Region 7-AAAA contest.
Kortney McKenzie had seven points, while Dayonna Perryman and Lauren Mock each finished with five for Heritage. Riley Kokinda had four points on the night, followed by three from Brooke Matherly and two from Katy Thompson.
Heritage girls 52, Pickens 45
The Dragonettes came into Friday night’s region showdown in Boynton as one of the hottest teams in this part of the state, having won 11 straight contests, including a blowout victory over Heritage in Jasper early last month.
However, the Lady Generals hadn’t forgotten that first meeting and played inspired basketball to cool off their guests with a big win.
Heritage (11-4, 5-2) led wire-to-wire, though it was never truly a comfortable lead until the final horn sounded. The Lady Generals led 12-10 after one quarter and 23-20 at halftime before taking a slim 36-35 lead into the final period.
Matherly scored 13 points for the Lady Generals. She went 5 for 6 at the free throw line, including a perfect 4 for 4 in the fourth quarter, to help seal the victory. Murray scored 12 points and Perryman added 10. Eight points from Kokinda and six from Mock filled out the scoring column.
Cedartown boys 56, Heritage 53
The Generals’ unbeaten streak in region play came to a halt with a three-point loss to the Bulldogs in last Tuesday’s nightcap.
Cedartown took a 27-24 lead into the locker room, only to see Heritage rally to take a 38-34 lead in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs would make 11 of 19 free throws in the final eight minutes to pick up the win.
Cooper Terry scored 16 points and had four of Heritage’s nine treys on the night. Caden Snyder knocked down three 3-pointers and matched Mitchell Kennedy with 11 points.
Carson Palmer had nine points with a pair of threes and Cade Kiniry scored three points on one made 3-pointer. Two points by Kaden Swope and one from Carter Bell rounded out the scoring for Heritage.
Heritage boys 48, Pickens 43
Three nights later, the Generals responded by vanquishing the Dragons to move to 10-5 overall and 7-1 in 7-AAAA.
Pickens carried a 19-16 advantage into the locker room, but Heritage would put up 21 points in the third quarter to take a one-point lead before holding the Dragons to just seven points in the fourth.
Kiniry scored 12 points in the victory. Kennedy and Terry knocked down nine points each, while Palmer added six. Four points from Swope, three each from Snyder and Ryan Heet, and two by Ty Loveless rounded things out for the home team.
Heritage JV boys 36, Cedartown 29
Bryce Travillian scored 17 points for the Generals last Tuesday. J.C. Armour added five points and Gavin Broadrick finished with four. Kaleb Biddle, Max Owens and Barrett Lennon each scored three points in the victory, while Payton Newman rounded out the scoring with one.