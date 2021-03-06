The Heritage Generals won their first three games last week, but ran into a buzzsaw in Saturday’s final game of the 2021 Catoosa Children’s Fund Classic at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
Heritage 12, Coahulla Creek 2
The Generals spotted the visiting Colts two runs in the top of the second inning before answering with six runs in both the second and third innings in a five-inning victory last Tuesday.
Cade Kiniry pitched all five innings for Heritage. He gave up two unearned runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts and helped himself at the plate with two RBIs.
Alex Mixon went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. C.J. Robertson had two hits in three at-bats with an RBI and two runs scored. Landen Skeen went 2 for 3, while Zach Barrett, Dylan Bryan and Caden Snyder all picked up solo RBIs.
Heritage 11, Dalton 0
The Navy-and-Red scored five runs in both the second and fourth inning and run-ruled the visiting Catamounts in another five-inning contest Wednesday afternoon.
Cannon Stafford had two doubles and drove in a pair of runs in the victory. Skeen went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. Robertson and Mixon each had one hit and two RBIs, while Kiniry, Snyder and Gabe Serrano each drove in one run.
Barrett pitched a tidy four-hit shutout, giving up just two walks and striking out four in five innings.
Heritage 3, Coahulla Creek 1
Facing the Colts in a rematch in Varnell on Friday night, Kiniry went 2 for 3 and scored a run, while four other Generals had one hit apiece, including an RBI-double by Snyder to open the scoring.
J.J. Hunt started on the mound and pitched the first 1.1 innings. He gave up an earned run on a hit, two walks and a hit batsman before being replaced by Skeen. Skeen pitched the rest of the way, allowing no runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Gordon Lee 10, Heritage 0
Stafford and Bryan had singles in the loss on Saturday.
Snyder started on the hill and gave up six earned runs on five hits and five walks in 2.1 innings. He collected two strikeouts. Taylor Vinson threw 1.2 innings, giving up a hit and striking out two, while Jonathan Glover walked one and struck out two in one inning of work.
Heritage entered the new week sporting a 6-2 record.