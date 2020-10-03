The Heritage Lady Generals picked up a hard-fought 26-24, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22 home win over Chattanooga’s Silverdale Baptist Academy last Monday.
Lauren Francis had 13 kills, 17 assists and two aces on the evening. Kallie Carter hammered home seven kills and recorded five blocks, while Anna Wilks had 14 digs and five aces.
One night later, the Lady Generals assured themselves of no worse than a tie for the regular season area title as they schooled both Cedartown and Pickens in a pair of Area 7-AAAA home matches.
Heritage opened the night with a 25-9, 25-7 victory over the Lady Bulldogs. Francis had nine assists to go with seven kills and two aces. Avery Phillips also had nine assists and added three aces. Abbey Blevins finished with six kills and Annasten Sterl had three.
In the nightcap, the Lady Generals waltzed past the Lady Dragons, 25-8, 25-8. Aaliyah Rodgers led the way with six kills for the Navy-and-Red, while Lauren Mock picked up four.
Heritage Lady Generals prepped for their final 7-AAAA match of the regular season by sweeping a Saturday quad-match at Sonoraville.
They opened by rocking Coosa, 25-6 and 25-5. Phillips had five aces in the win, while Carter added four kills and two blocks.
Next was the host Lady Phoenix and Heritage got five kills from Aaliyah Rodgers in a 25-13, 25-12 victory. Carter also had four kills and three blocks.
In the finale, the Lady Generals took on Central-Carroll and claimed a 25-17, 25-13 win. Carter recorded seven kills and a block, while Wilks had six digs, three aces and a kill.
Heritage (27-5, 9-0) is scheduled to join LaFayette at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday. All three teams are ranked in the top three, state-wide, of their respective classifications.