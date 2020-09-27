The Heritage Generals marched into Dalton on Friday night, looking to go 4-0 for just the third time in program history.
However, that milestone will have to wait for at least another year.
Even without the services of their two top running backs, who had to miss the game, the Christian Heritage Lions thwarted the Generals all night and sent the visitors home with a stinging 39-7 loss.
The Lions (3-1), fresh off a 38-6 thumping of Class AAAAA Villa Rica a week earlier, built a 24-0 lead at halftime. The second touchdown came after the Generals fumbled a kickoff down 7-0 and the Lions made it 21-0 a little later as an interception set up the third score.
Christian Heritage quarterback Christian Thomas had two TD passes and ran for another score, while the Lions picked off three Heritage passes on the night.
The Generals avoided the goose-egg as Hanson found Kaden Swope on what was essentially the game’s final play. Anderson Britton added the point after.
Swope also had a first-quarter interception to stop an early Christian Heritage scoring chance.
Heritage (3-1) will get another stern test from a Class 1A private school when Darlington comes to Boynton this Friday for the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Hanson completed 17 of 35 passes for 164 yards. Ryan Heet had five catches for 46 yards and Swope picked up 44 yards on five catches. Swope also led the way on defense with 13 tackles to go with his pick, while Zach Brown and Hayden Black had eight stops apiece.