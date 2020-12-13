The Heritage Mat Generals, still missing one starter in the lineup, were edged out, 39-32, in a home dual meet against Pickens last Tuesday night.
Mike Stokes (152 pounds) and Zach Brown (220) each had pins for the Generals. Cayman Hughey (138) won by technical fall. Garret Pennington (145), Enrique Rodriguez (113) and Landon Albright (120) each picked up minor decisions, while Tate Thomas (106) won by forfeit.
With the annual McCallie Invitational canceled this past weekend, members of the Heritage team headed to Buford to compete in the Takedown Sportswear Invitational on Saturday.
It marked the first traditional tournament of the season for the Generals, who were missing several wrestlers due to injury and COVID contact tracing.
Thomas took second place at 106 pounds, going 2-1 with a pair of pins. Evan Wingrove (138) and Braeden Oliver (285) each went 2-2 with one pin to earn sixth place in their weight classes, while Hughey (132) finished 1-2 and also placed sixth.
Two more wrestlers, Rodriguez (113) and Cooper Ables (160) each went 1-2 on the day and were both eliminated one match before the medal rounds.