A 13-0 run to start the third quarter proved to be just what the doctor ordered for the visiting Heritage Generals this past Saturday night as they rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Catoosa County rival Ringgold, 51-47, in front of a packed David Moss Gymnasium.
The first half saw neither team enjoy a lead of more than three points until a 3-pointer from Cooper Sexton with 30 seconds left before halftime gave Ringgold a 26-21 lead at the break.
However, it took a little more than four minutes for that lead to be erased once the second half began.
Kaleb Gallman and Ty Loveless each scored five points, while Kaleb Biddle added a 3-pointer, as the Generals clicked off 13 unanswered points to begin the half and open up a 34-26 lead with 3:30 left in the third period.
Another three by Sexton finally broke the Tigers’ drought, but Gallman and Bryce Travillian connected from long range in the final 2:16 as Heritage opened up a 40-34 advantage going into the final quarter.
O’Reilly Matthews knocked down a three from the corner a minute into the final period to cut Heritage’s lead down to two, but Generals guard Carson Green answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to boost the margin back to eight with 5:55 remaining.
The Tigers were able to chop the deficit back to as little as five on a bucket by Matthews with 1:16 to go, but Heritage was able to knock down four free throws in the final 1:08 to seal the victory.
Gallman had 14 points with three 3-pointers, while Green scored 12 points on four 3-pointers. Biddle and Loveless each had nine points. Travillian scored three, while Kaden Swope and J.C. Armour had two points apiece.
For Ringgold, Matthews led the way with 14 points, while Sexton had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Brevin Massengale finished with seven points and Alex Otting had six, while five from Jordan Wideman and three by Caden Dodson rounded out the scoring.
HERITAGE GIRLS 47, RINGGOLD 29
The Lady Generals held the hosts scoreless in the first quarter and got hot from the perimeter in the third quarter to take down their rivals and win their sixth consecutive game going into the new week.
Heritage led 9-0 after the first eight minutes of play, while Ringgold’s first points of the game came on a 3-pointer by Baileigh Pitts with 5:49 left before halftime as the Lady Generals took a 16-8 cushion into the locker room.
Both teams started to find an offensive rhythm in the third quarter, but it was Heritage who got the better of it.
Gracie Murray scored seven points in the period while Brooke Matherly knocked down three 3-pointers. Macie Collins also connected from long range as Heritage took a 37-23 lead into the fourth quarter and kept Ringgold at arm’s length for the rest of the game.
Murray scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, including an 8 for 10 performance from the free throw line. Matherly had 14 points with four 3-pointers and Collins chipped in with eight points. The rest of the scoring included four from Lauren Mock, two by Kortney McKenzie, and one each from Riley Kokinda and Aaliyah Rodgers.
Rachel Lopez went 7 of 8 at the charity stripe and finished with 15 points to go with five assists and three steals for Ringgold. Leiah Henderson added eight points. Pitts had seven rebounds to go with her three points, while Addi Broome, Allie Massengale and Hannah Scott each scored two.