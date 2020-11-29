The Boynton fans that made the drive to metro-Atlanta on Saturday night were witness to one of the most inspired defensive efforts, perhaps in the history of the Heritage High football program.
However, their opponents were also up to the task.
The Generals bent and bent all night long, but only broke once against the Hapeville Charter Hornets. Unfortunately for the Navy-and-Red, once was all the Hornets would need as the Region 6-AAAA runners-up used a long final drive to salt away a 6-0 victory in an absolute slobberknocker of a defensive battle in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
Despite the Hornets rushing for 296 yards on the night, an early second-quarter touchdown by senior Antavious Bradley would account for the only points for either team. Bradley, however, would put the Hornets on his shoulders most of the night as the workhorse amassed 221 yards on 39 carries to help Hapeville gut out the win.
“The defense played their tails off,” Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said. “I though we had a good plan and we made some good in-game adjustments, but (Hapeville) has athletes everywhere and they’re big up front. We just didn’t make enough plays to win.”
Playing at Banneker High School due to the lack of an on-campus field at Hapeville, the Heritage defense passed its first test of the night on Hapeville’s second possession.