The Heritage Generals put on an outstanding defensive performance on Friday night as they gutted out a 14-6 home win over Temple in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Both Heritage touchdowns came in the second quarter and both off of their defense. Linebacker Zach Brown blocked a punt deep in Tiger territory to help set up a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nick Hanson. Then, on Temple’s ensuing drive, Brown forced and recovered a fumble, which he returned 21 yards for another score.
Anderson Britton booted both extra points for the Generals.
The Tigers got on the board in the opening minute of fourth quarter on a 22-yard TD run by Phillip Johnson. However, Heritage would block the extra point attempt and then kept the visitors off the board the rest of the way as they improved to 3-0 on the season.
Brown had 11 total tackles to pace the defense. Paxton McCrary ran for 57 yards and had 47 yards receiving on a tough night for the Heritage offense. Hanson was just 3 of 16 passing for 55 yards and was picked off twice.
Heritage will have another tough matchup on its hands next Friday as they travel to Dalton to take on Christian Heritage in what will also be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
The Lions (2-1) are coming off back-to-back wins over Landmark Christian (45-0) and Villa Rica (38-6). They lost their opener at Fellowship Christian (43-21) to begin the season.