The much-anticipated three-game region series between Heritage and Northwest Whitfield finally got going last Tuesday and it was the Generals hanging on for a pair of narrow victories over the Lady Bruins in Boynton before exploding for a big win in Game 3 on the road.
Heritage 2, Northwest 1
In the opener, Carmen Gayler plated Bailey Christol with an RBI-single in the first inning, only to see Northwest tie it an inning later, and Heritage missed a golden opportunity in the bottom of the third as they left the bases loaded.
However, in the sixth, Madeline Stone led off with a triple to left field and courtesy runner Gracie Dawson would trot home on a Bailey Davis RBI-single.
The Lady Bruins got a two-out single in the top of the seventh to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Rachel Gibson’s 14th and final strikeout ended the ball game. Gibson gave up four hits and four walks in the complete-game victory.
Riley Kokinda and Zoe Wright added singles for Heritage.
Heritage 8, Northwest 6
The Generals pushed home three runs in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Two of the runs came home on a triple by Kokinda, who went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Northwest scored four times in the top of the sixth inning to cut the Heritage lead to 7-6. However, the Generals would score one final run in the bottom of the sixth before finishing things off in the field a half-inning later.
Wright went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Stone and Christol both had triples in the victory. Stone drove in a run and Christol scored twice. Gayler finished with a double and three RBIs, while Savannah Wilson had a hit and scored once.
Brinley Horner started the game and pitched the first three innings. She gave up one earned run on five hits and a walk with one strikeout. Kelsey Anderson pitched the next three innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. She was credited with the victory, while Gibson struck out one of the final two batters of the game to record a save.
Heritage 12, Northwest 1
The Generals blew a close game wide open by scoring 10 times in the top of the fifth inning en route to a win in Tunnel Hill and a 9-0 record thus far in 7-AAAA.
Fifteen batters would stroll to the plate in the frame, collecting six singles, a double and four walks. Another batter was hit by a pitch and Northwest compounded their troubles by committing an error. Wright had the big hit of the frame, a two-run double, her second two-base hit of the game.
Wright finished 3 for 4 on the afternoon, while Christol went 4 for 5 with one RBI and scored three times. Morgan Phillips had two hits, two RBIs and scored once. Sarah Haynes had two hits, one RBI and scored twice, while Gayler, Stone and Wilson all had one RBI each.
Gibson, who fanned 14 batters in the series opener, got the call in Game 3 and responded with 11 strikeouts in the five-inning complete game. She walked three batters, but allowed just three hits.
The Generals went 1-3 at the SCORE International Invitational at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn. over the weekend, falling to Woodland-Cartersville (10-1), Tattnall Square Academy (10-7) and Cass (12-10), but claiming a win over Hebron Christian (10-2). Heritage sits at 15-4 overall entering the week.
