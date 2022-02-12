A Preston McPheters goal with 3:50 left on the clock turned out to be the final tally of the night as Heritage overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 tie at county rival LFO last Monday night.
An intense and physical contest all night saw LFO (0-1-1) take a 1-0 lead into halftime. The lone goal came on a penalty kick off the foot of Stiven Galicia after a handball call in the box against Heritage following a corner kick.
Then, just two minutes into the second half, backline defender Al Hastick stunned the Generals by launching a free kick nearly 55 yards that got over the keeper’s head and landed in the back of the net to give LFO a 2-0 lead.
Heritage got on the board in the 49th minute as a pass from Tipton Smartt found the foot of Tristan Simmons to get the Navy-and-Red to within a goal.
The Generals continue to press the offense late in the match, but were turned away time and time again by the Warriors defense.
However, their persistent finally paid off late as Alex Bedwell got a ball through to McPheters, who found just enough free space to put the ball away. It was McPheters’ team-high sixth goal of the season and the third assist on the year for Bedwell.
Both keepers, Jay Williams for Heritage, and McKenzie Kimbell for LFO, came up with several big stops throughout the course of the match.
The Generals closed out the week with a 2-1 loss at Christian Heritage on Thursday, dropping them to 1-12 on the season. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
HERITAGE GIRLS 9, LFO 0
In the opener, the visitors blitzed the Lady Warriors with three early goals in less than three minutes before going on to the non-region victory.
The first goal came following an LFO goal kick that was intercepted by Brooke Fairchild. Fairchild got around a defender and sent a pass through the box to Lila Langston for the short tap-in.
Just seconds after the restart, a Mady Raye Terry pass found the foot of Zoie St. John and the freshman knocked it home to make it 2-0. St. John then assisted Langston’s second goal of the match less than a minute later to give the Lady Generals a 3-0 advantage less than five minutes into the contest.
McKenna Bialecke scored on an unassisted goal in front of the net in the 20th minute and, in the 29th minute, Bailey Needham sent a nice pass across the field to Fairchild, who one-timed it past the keeper for her first goal of the season.
Heritage (2-0) added three more tallies before the first half ended. The first was an own goal on LFO as a ball deflected off a defender and into the net in the 33rd minute. The second came four minutes later off the foot of Needham, following an assist by Langston, and Langston scored unassisted less than a minute later to complete her second hat trick in as many matches this season.
Only one goal was scored in the second half, which was shortened to just 20 minutes. Terry picked up the tally as she put home a corner kick from Fairchild with two minutes left in the match.
The Lady Warriors dropped to 0-2 with the loss.
RIDGELAND GIRLS WIN TWICE
The Lady Panthers got two goals each from Ragan Wimpee and Maria Ronda in a 6-2 home win over Chattooga last Monday night.
Kylie Thurman and CarrieAnne Hill found the net for Ridgeland, while Ivey Stargel had a shot on goal.
One night later, the Lady Panthers had eight different players find the net in a 9-0 thumping of Christian Heritage back in Rossville.
CeCe Davenport knocked home two goals, while Ronda, Wimpee, Stargel, Deborah Gutierrez, Betsy Hixson, Sydney Finch and BreeAnna Ledford each added one as Ridgeland improved to 3-1 on the year going into this week.
Hixson, Hill, Ronda and Hayleigh Finch all picked up assists. Emma Flegal and Savannah L Harris also had shots on goal, while Asia Ellis picked up the shutout in goal. Hixson was named Player of the Game by head coach Nic Storr.
RIDGELAND BOYS TIE CHATTOOGA
Also last Monday night, the Panthers got second-half goals from Bryan Ojeda and Edgar Pichardo knocked home the equalizer to rally from a 2-0 deficit and earn a draw. Ridgeland outshot Chattooga 7-2 on the night.
However, the Panthers were not as fortunate on Tuesday as they dropped a 5-1 home decision to Christian Heritage. Ridgeland substitution Ever Carvajal scored in the final minute to prevent the shutout.
The Panthers entered the new week at 0-2-1.
LAFAYETTE SWEEPS PEPPERELL
The Lady Ramblers improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-1 home victory over Pepperell on Thursday night.
Freshmen Channing Johnson and Addison Sanders each found the net twice, while Shelby Madden scored once. Shelly Warren and Natalia Dennis provided assists, and Laney Rayburn made seven saves in goal.
The LaFayette boys held a 3-0 lead with 30 minutes remaining in the match when the Dragons suddenly forfeited the rest of the contest due to excessive injuries.
Garren Kennedy knocked home two goals and added an assist for the Ramblers (1-1-1), while Daniel Lopez netted the other goal for LaFayette.