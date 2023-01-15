The Heritage Generals, fresh off a road victory at Cedartown three days earlier, put on a sterling defensive effort against visiting Northwest Whitfield on Friday night to pick up another Region 7-AAAA victory.
However, the Navy-and-Red would have to settle for a split of the varsity action as the Lady Generals came up five points short in the opening game of the evening.
HERITAGE BOYS 62, NORTHWEST 49
The Bruins have been scoring points in bunches all season long, but ran into a roadblock at the Taj as they were held to their lowest output of the season and 20 points under their season average (69.8).
Northwest (10-4, 2-1) took a 32-28 lead at halftime, but were limited to just seven points in the third quarter as Heritage (7-9, 2-1) rallied for a 44-39 lead. The Generals kept the pressure on in the fourth, outscoring the Bruins 18-10 to complete the come-from-behind victory.
Kaleb Gallman returned to form with 29 points for the Generals, including five 3-pointers. Payton Newman had 13 points. J.C. Armour finished with eight. Lennon Barrett had six, while the trio of Gavin Broadrick, Kaden Swope and Max Owens scored two each.
NORTHWEST GIRLS 49, HERITAGE 44
The Lady Generals trailed by just a single point at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Lady Bruins by three in the second half. However, they were outscored 18-11 in the second quarter and suffered their first region loss of the season.
Lauren Mock had 12 points and Macie Collins had 10 for Heritage (7-9, 2-1). Tori Epps finished with six and Bailee Hollis had four, while three from Kellie Boehm and one from Reese Abercrombie rounded out the scoring. The Lady Generals made six threes on the night and went 10 of 12 at the free throw line.
Northwest improved to 8-7 overall and 3-0 in region play.