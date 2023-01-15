011823_CCN_LennonBarrett.jpg

Lennon Barrett and the Heritage Generals shut down the high-scoring Northwest Bruins this past Friday night to improve to 2-1 in Region 7-AAAA.

 Michelle Petteys, Heritage Snapshots

The Heritage Generals, fresh off a road victory at Cedartown three days earlier, put on a sterling defensive effort against visiting Northwest Whitfield on Friday night to pick up another Region 7-AAAA victory.

However, the Navy-and-Red would have to settle for a split of the varsity action as the Lady Generals came up five points short in the opening game of the evening.

