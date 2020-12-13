Cooper Terry drained three 3-pointers last Tuesday night, but none bigger than his final one that came with 3.6 seconds remaining and lifted the Heritage Generals to a 57-56 road victory at Pickens and a 3-0 start in Region 7-AAAA.
Heritage got 13 points apiece from Terry and Carson Palmer, while Carter Bell also hit three 3-pointers. All 11 of Bell’s points came in the second quarter. Mitchell Kennedy finished with eight points, followed by Caden Snyder with six, Ty Loveless with five and Collin Swearingin with one.
Pickens girls 73, Heritage 27
The Lady Generals fell behind 33-13 at intermission before the Dragonettes put it away with a big third quarter.
Gracie Murray had eight points for the Lady Generals, who fell to 2-1 in region play. Elli Jost added six and Kortney McKenzie went for five. Four points from Lauren Mock and two apiece from Riley Kokinda and Dayonna Perryman completed the scoring.
Heritage girls 53, LFO 18
On Saturday night back in Boynton, the Lady Generals (5-3) exploded with a huge first half and never looked back to finish off a season sweep of the series.
Perryman had 13 points in a balanced scoring night for the home team. Brooke Matherly added nine points, Murray finished with eight and Mock dropped in seven. Ella Debity had five points and McKenzie picked up four, while three from Sydnee St. John and two each by Jost and Katy Thompson filled out the scoring column.
Heritage boys 62, LFO 57
After a 20-point loss at LFO just a week ago, the Generals got a big measure of revenge on their country rivals, using a big fourth-quarter run to stun the Warriors.
Heritage (4-4) trailed 30-27 at halftime, but fell behind 46-37 going into the fourth quarter. However, three 3-pointers by Snyder and a 4-point play by Terry keyed the 19-4 run, which also included five other points by Terry and a Ty Loveless free throw.
Loveless added a big block in the final minute and senior point guard Cade Kiniry, seeing his first action of the season, made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 42 seconds. One more free throw by Loveless and two from the charity stripe by Terry with eight seconds remaining sealed the come-from-behind victory.
Terry led the way with a game-high 21 points, followed by Snyder with 14 and Kiniry with eight. Palmer added six points. Kennedy picked up four and Ryan Heet added three, while two apiece from Loveless, Swearingin and Luke Thacker rounded out the scoring.