After weeks of postponements, rainouts and other delays, the Heritage Middle School Generals finally began their season this past Wednesday and made up for lost time with a 16-1 rout of Trion. Six different players had multiple hits in the 16-hit onslaught, while eight different Heritage players recorded at least one RBI.
Kinsey Woodard had three hits. Bailee Hollis, Landry White, Ema Tanner, Paisley Collins and Paityn Weldon each finished with two hits. White led the way with three RBIs. Hollis, Woodard, Tanner and Collins knocked in two runs apiece, while Weldon, Molly O’Brien and Kaylin Fuentes each had one RBI.
Hollis gave up four hits and one earned run in four innings in the circle. She struck out six batters and walked just one.
Heritage 9, Chattanooga Valley 1
One day later, Hollis and Woodard each had three hits in a victory over the Lady Eagles. Hollis also collected three RBIs, while Woodard finished with two. White knocked in a pair of runs,