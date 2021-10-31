Senior catcher Madeline Stone had three hits, including two homers, and four RBIs in the Generals’ opening victory over North Oconee this past Thursday in Columbus. Heritage finished third in Class AAAA.
Senior Riley Kokinda had the game-winning hit against Flowery Branch during a Friday night game in Columbus last week.
Michelle Petteys, Heritage Snapshots
Most teams that graduated a senior class that included the classification’s Pitcher of the Year, the classification’s Player of the Year, and several college signees would be hard-pressed to make it back to the playoffs the following year, much less play for a state championship.
But the Heritage Generals aren’t like most teams.
The Navy-and-Red finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in a region that saw all four state qualifiers make it to Columbus for the Elite Eight, then advanced all the way to the winners’ bracket final with a gritty, never-say-die brand of softball.
However, Heritage’s quest for a fourth consecutive Class AAAA state fastpitch softball title ultimately resulted in a still-very-respectable third-place showing as a pair of seventh-inning rallies came up one run short each time.
“Apparently we like to make things entertaining because all four games were (close),” said first-year head coach Megan Crawford. “But they all battled their butts off. All four games we could have easily let deflate us and we didn’t. I think that comes from having several girls on our team that have been there the past two or three years. They know how it works in Columbus. Two games went our way and two games didn’t. That’s just kind of the nature of the game.
“We did some really, really good things though and I’m proud of the way that they didn’t just roll over. They clawed and fought every single inning.”
Heritage 7, North Oconee 4
Senior catcher Madeline Stone belted two homeruns and finished with four RBIs as the Navy-and-Red opened play in Columbus with a victory in a back-and-forth affair on Thursday night.
Stone hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, only to see the Lady Titans get a run back in the second before a two-run homer in the third. Stone answered with a solo shot a half-inning later, but North Oconee scratched out a run in the top of the fourth to knot the score at 4-4.
It stayed tied into the bottom of the fifth when Stone led off the inning with a single. Courtesy runner Savannah Wilson motored to