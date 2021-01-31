An area resident recently earned a degree from the University of Alabama during it fall commencement.
Erin Henson of Aragon received a Master of Arts among some 2,257 degrees awarded during its fall commencement on Dec. 12, 2020.
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made.
Alabama offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.