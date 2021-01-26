Henry Louis Aaron graced us with his presence for nearly 87 years. From a kid growing up in southern Alabama to one of Major League Baseball’s greatest legends, “Hammerin’ Hank,” as he came to be known by, will be fondly remembered as one of Atlanta’s greatest stars.
Starting from the Negro Leagues in 1951 all the way until his retirement from Major League Baseball in 1976, Aaron defined the best of baseball.
Aaron amassed a career batting average of .305 in 23 seasons with the Braves, starting in Milwaukee and later when the franchise moved to Atlanta, and a couple of years with the Milwaukee Brewers (then part of the American League).
He totaled 3,771 hits, but most baseball fans will likely remember him for his 755 career home runs.
Perhaps his most famous hit would come on April 8, 1974, a day that will forever be immortalized by the Atlanta Braves franchise, MLB and baseball fans everywhere. Aaron would smack an Al Downing pitch deep to left center field and over the wall for his 715th career home run, passing Babe Ruth’s coveted record. To a standing ovation, it was just one night of many the game would recognize one of the best.
What truly remarkable is if you take away the 755 home runs, Aaron still has over 3,000 hits to his name.
Aaron’s home run record would stand for another 33 years until Barry Bonds smashed his 756th in 2007. Due to the controversy surrounding Bonds and the steroid era of baseball, many continue to consider Aaron the true Home Run King.
However, it was far from a smooth ride. From growing up in Mobile through his MLB career, Aaron would face discrimination at almost every turn, from the Deep South’s Jim Crow-era laws to the general discrimination against people of color still omnipresent throughout America.
As Aaron approached Ruth’s record, Aaron received hate mail and death threats from people wishing him and his family harm. It got so bad security had to be provided to Aaron on a constant basis.
Why all the hatred? Because he was a Black man.
It’s unconscionable, appalling and absolutely disgusting the hatred and vitriol Aaron had to battle on a daily basis. Just because the color of his skin happen to be different.
But Hank Aaron never let the hatred get to him. It never conquered him; he conquered it.
He did it through his 25 years of service and sacrifice to the game he so deeply loved. Aaron would be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.
His number 44 has been retired by the Braves and now will be retired by both the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United (the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks already had retired No. 44 for “Pistol” Pete Maravich in 2017).
Hank’s contributions to baseball will be long felt, but it’s his off-the-field activism that will be felt for generations to come.
Aaron contributed to many charitable organizations over the years.
In 1994, Hank and his wife, Billye, formed the Chasing a Dream foundation, a non-profit which seeks to provide opportunity for underprivileged youth so they can pursue their dreams like Aaron did in baseball.
Aaron loved sharing the game of baseball with others, in particular children. Aaron and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball home run king, Sadaharu Oh, started the World Baseball Children’s Fair in the early 1990s, with the aim of spreading and promoting the game of baseball to youths worldwide.
In 2002, then President George W. Bush awarded Aaron the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor.
As someone who never saw or heard Aaron play in person, I’ve thought about how young people such as myself will remember him.
I’ve heard many words describe Aaron: grace, class, integrity, honorable, driven, ballplayer, activist, mentor, humanitarian, hero.
I had the opportunity to visit the Hank Aaron memorial set up at Truist Park last Saturday, a mere 24 hours after his passing.
I was awestruck by the response from the community coming together to pay homage to a man who graced our presence for nearly 87 years, who elevated the Braves franchise and baseball, and who left an indelible impact on Atlanta, the United States and the world.
From the flowers and the notes, to the giant 44 covered with roses in the foreground of his statue inside the ballpark, to the enormous scoreboard beyond the center-field wall bearing his image, it reminded me of how one person can have a lasting impact. One person can make a difference that will be felt long after their time on Earth has come to a close.
As the world prepares to say a final goodbye to Hank Aaron, we remember his baseball abilities, we remember his activism, we remember his humanitarian work for Atlanta, the state of Georgia, the U.S. and the world.
The world is simply a better place because of Henry Aaron and people like him.
Great baseball player, greater person.