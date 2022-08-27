LaFayette junior Tucker Henderson outsprinted Cedartown senior Dalton Benefield to the finish line to win the 2022 5-Star Stride at Heritage High School on Saturday. Henderson clocked in with a 16:44, breaking his previous personal-best by 30 seconds.
LaFayette’s Tucker Henderson was the North Georgia Cross Country League (NGXCL) individual boys’ champion last season and had his best league meet time at the 5-Star Stride at Heritage High School when he clocked a 17:14 to win the event.
And if the first race of the 2022 season is any indication, the junior has no interest in resting on his laurels.
On a warm and muggy Saturday morning, Henderson bided his time, made a late move and won his second consecutive 5-Star Stride with a new personal best of 16:44, 30 seconds faster than his mark of last year.
Coming up the final hill before the turnaround and sprint to the finish, Henderson was a few steps behind Cedartown’s Dalton Benefield. However, the Rambler standout found another gear on the climb that Benefield just couldn’t match.
Benefield tried to make up the ground in the downhill push to the line, but Henderson refused to let him get close as he crossed the line two seconds clear of the Bulldogs’ senior.
By placing its five scoring runners in the top 13, Dalton won the boys’ title with 41 points. Cedartown was second with 69 points and Central took third with 110. Southeast Whitfield (158) was fourth and host Heritage (176) was fifth.
Sophomore Riley Womack paced the Generals with an 18:58. LaFayette, who finished 11th, also saw freshman Elijah Decker cross the line in 20:14, while 12th place Gordon Lee got a 19:25 from sophomore Hunter Gordy, who placed 25th individually. Senior Kale Davis crossed the line in 20:11 for Ringgold, who finished in 16th place.
The Ridgeland Panthers, who did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards, were led by senior Kevin Schmelzer’s 20:21. LFO did not have any runners compete in the boys’ varsity race. Sophomore Anthony Rosser was the top finisher for the Warriors in the JV race with a 27:37.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Lions of Central-Carroll made a statement as their top five runners all finished in the top 11 and all seven of their runners placed in the top 25. Led by individual winner, junior Lucy Barker (21:08), Central finished with 28 points to outdistance East Hamilton. The Hurricanes from Chattanooga saw their top four runners all place in the top nine as they finished with 53 points.
Heritage posted four times in the top 20 to finish in third place with 92 points, followed by Southeast Whitfield (95) and LaFayette (162).
The only two runners in the top 10 that were not from Central or East Hamilton were both local. Sophomore Zoie St. John was eighth for Heritage with a 22:53, while LaFayette senior Madison Todd clocked a 23:12 to place 10th.
Defending Region 6-AAA champion Ringgold was ninth on Saturday, paced by sophomore Claire Brumfield, who was 24th overall with a 24:32.
Gordon Lee had just three runners compete and was not eligible for team awards. The Lady Trojans’ top runner was senior Haley Hartman, who crossed the line in 24:34.
Neither Ridgeland nor LFO had any girls compete in the varsity race.
The next NGXCL race will be at Rocky Face Park on Sept. 8.